There are few things sweeter than ending the regular season the way Bend High did Friday night with its 40-14 win over Mountain View in the annual rivalry game.
After a six-game losing streak to Mountain View (5-4, 3-2 Intermountain Conference), Bend (8-1, 4-1) has won back-to-back contests against the school less than five miles away. Bend piled up more than 400 yards of offense, and the Lava Bears' defense shut out the Cougars in the second half.
Now, Bend High's vibe is high heading into the postseason.
“It's always a great day when you beat an in-town rival,” said Bend High senior quarterback Logan Malinowski. “I couldn’t be happier right now.”
For the first 24 minutes, the game was headed toward an instant classic, with perhaps an outside shot at an upset. The Lava Bears had built a 12-0 lead, with touchdown runs by seniors Malakai Nutter and Jack Sorenson. Then, in a span of a few short minutes, the Cougars roared back with a pair of touchdown passes from junior quarterback Connor Crum — first to junior Kaden Alayan, then to senior Greyson Harms — to take a 14-12 lead late in the second quarter.
Senior wideout Blake Groshong gave the Lava Bears a 20-14 lead on a screen pass to cap off the first half's seesaw battle.
“It was exciting,” said Mountain View coach Brian Crum. “That's what high school football is about; that is what this rivalry is about. It doesn’t matter about what the records are, it's about going out and competing.”
Then came the avalanche in the third quarter. Mountain View fumbled on its first offensive play of the second half with a shot to take the lead. Two plays later, Nutter scored from nine yards out and a wave of momentum had engulfed the upset-minded Cougar squad.
“We are still just young enough that when you make that mistake and they score in two plays, there goes the air,” Crum said. “And we couldn't climb that mountain again.
“I feel like if we don’t fumble that ball we go down and score, and we have a ball game again. Then you never know what happens.”
Mountain View could not regain a grip on the game, while Lava Bears churned out 28 unanswered points to turn a once two-point deficit into a 26-point rout.
Most of the damage came in the second half. The Lava Bears ran for 319 yards on 45 attempts. Nutter found the end zone three times and had 151 yards rushing. Senior Austin Baker ran for 96 yards and senior Sorenson ran for 70 yards and a touchdown.
“All of our guys settled in the second half,” Malinowski said. “We knew what we were doing and we started pounding the rock. In the second half, we spread the ball around to anyone that we wanted to and they would pick up big yards.”
Two turnovers proved costly for the Cougars because the Lava Bears were all too comfortable taking the air out of the ball for long stretches with their running game.
“We just buckled down late in the second quarter,” said Bend High coach Matt Craven. “Then we came out in the second half, forced a couple of turnovers, finished drives and completed the game.”
Although Bend attempted just seven passes, Malinowski completed five of them for 87 yards, with two going for touchdowns to Groshong and another to junior tight end Jordan Kent.
“I would call this game the most balanced that we’ve played,” Craven said. “We had to block well, break tackles, complete passes and play the game of football.”
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, both teams are looking forward to their Class 5A first-round playoff matches. Mountain View, which finished third in the IMC, earned the 11th seed and will travel to face No. 6 South Albany (6-2) of the Mid-Willamette Conference. Despite having four losses and a junior-heavy roster, some think the Cougars could be one of the teams to spring a first-round upset.
“I believe that we can play with anybody,” Crum said. “It has been exciting to see these kids compete. But we need to get past just competing and into performing. If we can get past that, I still think there are people that don’t want to play us next week.”
The IMC runner-up Lava Bears won’t have to leave their home stadium until the state semifinals, should they get that far. Bend earned the No. 3 seed and will face Hillsboro (5-4) of the 5A Special District 1.
