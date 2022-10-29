There are few things sweeter than ending the regular season the way Bend High did Friday night with its 40-14 win over Mountain View in the annual rivalry game. 

After a six-game losing streak to Mountain View (5-4, 3-2 Intermountain Conference), Bend (8-1, 4-1) has won back-to-back contests against the school less than five miles away. Bend piled up more than 400 yards of offense, and the Lava Bears' defense shut out the Cougars in the second half.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.