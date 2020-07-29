YOUTH SPORTS
Bend High to run softball camps
They did not get a spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but third- through eighth-graders will have a chance for four days of softball through a pair of upcoming softball camps.
The Bend High softball team is partnering with the Bend Park & Recreation District to host a pair of “learn the skills to play the game” softball camps to be held Aug. 10-13 at Skyline Sports Complex in Bend.
The Lava Bear coaching staff, guest coaches and Lava Bear players will conduct the camps, offering instruction in throwing, fielding, hitting, base-running, catching and pitching.
The first camp is for third- through fifth-grade players and will be held 9 to 11 a.m. each day. Daily sign-in time is 8:45 a.m.
The second camp is for sixth- through eighth-grade players and will be held 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Daily sign-in time is 11:15 a.m.
To register, visit bendparksandrec.org or call 541-389-7275.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.