REDMOND — A packed Cascade Swim Center was the site for an early-season meet Saturday for Summit, Bend High, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview and Madras. The facility’s capacity was pushed to the limits with Klamath Union, Henley and Mazama joining in on the fun at the Ridgeview Ravens Swimming Classic.

In what for many of the teams was the first “real meet” of the winter, as Ridgeview coach Jeff Vallie called it, Bend High swam away with both the boys and girls invite titles, thanks to first-place finishes by Blaine Pappa, Parker Ruggles, Barret Brockman, Sarah Shaffer and Maria Wold giving the Lava Bears 77 points for the boys team and 93 points for the girls.

“We did great,” said Bend coach Erica Brannon. “We’ve been training really hard so I was definitely really proud of everyone for swimming through this meet. I think everyone is a little tired. We saw a lot of good things from our young swimmers, some of them were swimming in their first events of the year. I was really proud of our JV swimmers and then our varsity swimmers were swimming tired and I was really happy with their times. So we are doing great.”

Wold won both the 200-meter individual medley and the 100 backstroke while also helping Bend High win the 200 freestyle relay by nearly six seconds.

The Lava Bears got strong performances from seniors Pappa and Ruggles, who combined to score scored 21 points by winning their individual events.

Ruggles won the 100 and 200 freestyles, and Pappa won the 100 breaststroke. Both raced on the 200 medley relay team that finished first, netting the Lava Bears an additional 14 points.

Pappa, who was named by Brannon as Bend High’s swimmer of the meet, wanted to improve from his relay breaststroke time to the individual race.

“I got it right where I wanted to,” Pappa said. “I’m feeling good about the trajectory of this season. I was a second and half faster than I was in the relay.”

Summit boys and girls finished second in the meet, scoring 55 points and 65 points respectively. Hunter Craft won the 100 butterfly and 400 freestyle and also helped the Storm win the boys 200 freestyle relay; Adelyn Malone pulled away from the competition in the 400 freestyle, finishing more than 40 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Mountain View’s Durgan McKean won the 200 individual medley in 2:13.87; Elli Williams won the girls’ 100 freestyle, touching the wall just before Bend’s Ula McPherson to win by 0.1 seconds.

The Mountain View girls finished third with 43 points and the boys finished sixth with 21.

Redmond’s Ryan Konop was the Panthers’ only first-place finisher, winning the 50 freestyle.

“I was just trying to have fun,” the sophomore said. “I was trying not to think about it a lot so I don’t psych myself out or anything.”

As a team, Redmond finished third on the boys side with 40 points and sixth in the girls with 11.

Vallie was encouraged by his team’s performance Saturday; both his boys (27 points) and girls (29) finished fourth. What he liked is that many of the returning swimmers posted times that they had at the end of last season. With district and state meets still two months away, picking up where they left off is what Vallie wanted to see.

“I’ve told the kids it’s not about how you swim in December, we want to swim fast in February come districts and state,” Vallie said. “They are already swimming what they swam at districts last year, so by February we ought to be very quick.”