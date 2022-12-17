Each time the Bend High boys basketball team steps onto the court, it will likely be the oldest team playing.
Similarly built like the school’s football team, the Lava Bears’ squad is loaded with seniors. The entire starting lineup, and first four players off the bench are in their final year of high school.
“They enjoy being around, it is fun to coach guys that have been around each other for that long,” said head coach Aaron Johnson. “These guys being seniors, knowing each other so well, when it comes to crunch time and league play, I think it will be a real advantage for us.”
For some players like Ben Keown and Christopher Doke, they have been playing on the same team since the start of elementary school. “I’ve been on the same team with him since Kindergarten,” said senior Ben Keown. “We have all been in the same program since fifth grade for the most part.”
It is the experience that the Lava Bears will lean on this season as they make their return from the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference to the 5A Intermountain Conference.
“The chemistry is there,” said senior Caden Dornhecker. “We know how to play together; when to backdoor, when to cut, when to do certain things as a team.”
The Lava Bears got back on the right track, snapping a four-game losing streak Friday night in a 71-23 win over Pendleton in their home opener. Dornhecker led the team with 16 points and Keown pitched in 14. Doke and Austin Baker each added 10 points in the Lava Bears’ final game until after Christmas.
Teammates didn't hang their heads during a four-game skid after picking up a quality win over Ashland in the season opener. The team dropped consecutive games — all on the road in the valley — to Woodburn, Baker, Lakeridge and Century.
That's a trait one might expect from such a veteran team.
“We just play hard,” Johnson said. “We always play hard; they always practice really hard. Even after the losses we practiced really hard. I’m sure we will practice really hard after this win. Even after the losses, the other coach looked like they had gotten beat up because we played so hard.”
“We didn’t get too down because we knew we could have won them,” Keown said. “So we just went back to work.”
The Lava Bears got a boost to their lineup against the Buckaroos. Baker, who suffered an injury in the Lava Bears’ first-round football playoff game, sidelining him for their run to state semifinals, made his basketball season debut.
“Austin a dog,” Keown said. “He is a hustle player who just knows the game so well.”
The Lava Bears will play in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest after Christmas, before opening IMC play Jan. 5, in what could be the most challenging conferences in 5A with four teams — along with Summit, Mountain View and Redmond — ranking in the OSAAtoday preseason coaches’ poll.
“I think we have the toughest conferences in the state,” said Johnson. “Whoever comes out of the conference is going to be poised to do some damage in the playoffs because of how tough the conference play is going to be in January and February.”
