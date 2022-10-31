For most of the year, advancing to the state tournament is just an idea, or something a team hopes for and works toward throughout the course of the season.
Bend High volleyball has finally reached its goal of making the Class 5A state tournament, and now the Lava Bears are ready for high school volleyball's biggest stage.
“It is a collection of the best teams in Oregon,” said Chloe LeLuge, the Intermountain Conference Player of the Year for Bend. “It is obviously a little scary, but it is also so fun to see all that competition.”
The Lava Bears are once again headed to the state tournament, where the state’s top eight teams will duke it out for a chance at the state title. IMC-champion Bend advanced to the tournament Saturday evening with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-12) sweep of No. 13 Putnam.
“We have been working so hard for this all season, especially the last two weeks,” said Bend senior Jillian Stein. “It is so nice that we get to be at the state tournament and go for it all. It is something that not a lot of people get to do in their volleyball career.”
The No. 4 Lava Bears will make their eighth state tournament appearance since 2012 Friday afternoon against No. 5 Silverton at Forest Grove High School with a chance at a berth in the state semifinals.
Last season Bend reached the 6A state semifinals and finished third. The last time the Lava Bears were in the 5A state tournament, they won their second-consecutive title in 2017.
“I am lucky enough to have experienced a time when we weren’t making the tournament and then to make the tournament,” said Bend coach and IMC Coach of the Year, Kristin Cooper. “I remind every team that not everyone gets to go. I have to remind myself sometimes that we work really hard to get to where we are at, and I’m proud of what we have done.”
The first round of the 5A field was chalk, with no lower-seeded teams winning. No. 1 Wilsonville, No. 2 Crescent Valley, No. 3 Crater, No. 6 La Salle Prep, No. 7 West Albany, No. 8 South Albany, Bend and Silverton make up the field of eight teams.
Nerves might be expected for any team making it this far into the postseason and playing in front of crowds bigger than the typical regular-season match and against the best teams in the state.
“The competition is definitely different,” Stein said. “But we are ready.”
But it seems there are little if any nerves rushing through the veins of the Lava Bear players. Instead there is a calmness to them just four days before the start of the state tournament. Even heading into last year’s semifinal matchup against powerhouse Jesuit did not phase then-sophomore LeLuge.
“It didn’t feel that uncomfortable because I feel like we had been working to get there all year,” LeLuge said. “Just like now, we have been working for it. We have eight seniors that were on the team last year, we have that confidence. When you get to state it is like, this is the goal, now is the time to push.”
