fball
Buy Now

Bend High School football coach Kevin Cooper talks to the team during practice in 2021.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

The joke around the Bend High football program was that Nick Saban was going to leave the University of Alabama and take the school’s vacant head football coaching position. But instead, Bend went with an internal hire, jilting the seven-time national championship-winning college coach.

Taking the reins from Matt Craven, who stepped down following this past season, will be longtime assistant coach Kevin Cooper.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.