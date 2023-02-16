The joke around the Bend High football program was that Nick Saban was going to leave the University of Alabama and take the school’s vacant head football coaching position. But instead, Bend went with an internal hire, jilting the seven-time national championship-winning college coach.
Taking the reins from Matt Craven, who stepped down following this past season, will be longtime assistant coach Kevin Cooper.
“I’m absolutely humbled by it,” Cooper said. “Three coaches in 35 years and the legacy with that is pretty special. I don’t take that lightly.”
The Bend High coaching job rarely comes available. Craven was the head coach for 11 years, and before him was Craig Walker, who led the Lava Bears for 24 years.
"We don’t change coaches very often at Bend High," Cooper said.
Cooper wrapped up his 15th season as an assistant coach for the Lava Bears. He was the offensive coordinator and play caller. This past season, Bend averaged 38 points per game en route to a Class 5A state semifinal appearance, one of the best seasons in program history.
For a program seeking to keep stability, Cooper fit the bill. Cooper’s wife, Kristin, is the school’s volleyball coach and has won two state titles in her 15 years coaching the Lava Bears. They have three kids: one freshman, one middle-schooler and one second-grader.
“It was obvious he was the right guy for the program,” said Bend High athletic director Lowell Norby. “He has grown up as a coach within the Bend program. The majority of his time honing his coaching skills has been within the Bend football family.
“The biggest thing is he has a strong connection with kids," Norby added. “I think that he will build solid relationships with kids and families and take our program in the right direction the next couple of years.”
Craven, who after stepping down said that he would continue coaching in some capacity, will remain on the staff as the defensive coordinator and will call the defensive plays as he did while head coach.
Cooper was a standout athlete at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California. After playing baseball and football at El Camino College, Cooper went on play quarterback at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
While the football season might not officially start until the summer, there is a lot of planning from summer camps, to ordering new gear, getting acquainted with the new players, making sure the players are in the weight room and perhaps most importantly, getting them participating in multiple sports.
“We want kids who are participating, and learning how to compete three seasons in a row,” Cooper said.
—Brian Rathbone, The Bulletin
