Bend High punched its ticket to the state tournament site with a sweep of Oregon City in straight sets (26-24, 25-20, 25-18) in the Class 6A volleyball quarterfinals Tuesday evening in Bend.
A closely contested match between the No. 2 Lava Bears and the No. 7 Pioneers rarely saw either team lead by more than three points. But after the win in front of their home crowd, the Lava Bears get at least two more games at Hillsboro's Liberty High School, the site of the Class 6A state tournament this Friday and Saturday.
"We were challenged, (Oregon City) definitely challenged us," said Bend High coach Kristin Cooper. "But to win in three is also nice. It feels so good to be in the final four."
Marin Montagne was at a loss of words (and voice) after the win.
"I have dreamt about this forever," said the senior. "We want this so bad, we wanted to go to state and now we are going to state."
The Lava Bears will face No. 3 Jesuit in the semifinals on Friday at 8:30 p.m., with larger goals than to just be at the tournament.
"We are happy but we aren't done," Cooper said. "We want to win it. And that's what we are in it for."
