The joy of victory took over and Marin Montagne lost her voice and was at a loss of words.
The No. 2 Lava Bears punched their ticket to the Class 6A semifinals with a 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-18) sweep of No. 7 Oregon City Tuesday night in the state quarterfinals at Bend High.
“I have dreamt about this forever,” said Montagne, a senior libero, through a cracked voice. “We want this so bad, we wanted to go to state and now we are going to state.”
The Lava Bears will face No. 3 Jesuit in the semifinals on Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Hillsboro’s Liberty High School, with the victor facing the winner of No. 1 West Linn and No. 4 Central Catholic Saturday evening in the state title match.
It has been a dream season for Bend leading up to the final weekend: 23 wins in 25 matches, an undefeated Mountain Valley Conference title, and making it to the state tournament site — typically holding eight teams, but this season it was cut to four — for a shot at a state title.
“It feels like a dream,” said sophomore Chloe LeLuge, who led the Bears with 10 kills. “The team has worked so hard for so long, it is so exciting that we finally get to go to finals.”
But getting to the state tournament — a first for the 2016 and 2017 5A state champs since joining the 6A ranks in 2018 — was much harder than the 3-0 final score would indicate.
The Lava Bears needed to rally from a 16-13 deficit to win the first set 26-24.
It took until late in the second set before a lead for either team had grown to greater than four points before the Lava Bears ultimately won 25-20.
“I think that we wanted it a little too much and we forgot to have fun,” said Montagne on playing a little tight early on. “We needed to step back. We knew we had that game, we just had to prove it on the court.”
In the deciding third set, the match was tied at 5, 10 and 15 with the Lava Bears trailing 14-11 at one point. But a 10-2 run vaulted Bend to a 21-16 lead that it would not relinquish. A 25-18 win in the third set gave the Lava Bears their third sweep in as many playoff games and 15th in non-tournament games.
“(Oregon City) definitely challenged us,” said Bend coach and MVC coach of the year Kristin Cooper. “But to win in three is also nice. It feels so good to be in the final four. It was back and forth. We knew they had some big hitters, more than we have seen this season.”
The fantasy of making the state tournament has become a reality for the Lava Bears, but just being there is not the end goal.
“We are happy but we aren’t done,” Cooper said. “We want to win it. And that’s what we are in it for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.