REDMOND —
The prize for the placing teams at the Oregon Wrestling Classic is a plaque shaped in the outline of Oregon. But the real prize is the white crew-neck sweatshirt with the tournament’s logo printed on the front. Only champions get those.
After coming up just short in the same tournament a season ago, the Bend High Lava Bears girls rallied to beat Scappoose 24-21 in the semifinals. Then, in a dual in which all seven matches ended in a pin, Luna L’Arent’s pin in the final match gave the Lava Bears the 30-18 win over Thurston in the championship round at the Deschutes County fairgrounds Saturday evening.
“We got second last year so it’s a really cool feeling to be able to come back and just win the whole thing,” said Bend 135-pounder Charli Stewart, sporting her new sweatshirt after the meet.
The Lava Bears also picked up victories against Elmira (30-15), Oregon City (39-6) and Baker (42-6) en route to the girls division championship.
“They’ve worked really hard to get to this point,” said Bend coach Luke Larwin. “They do all the right things and they deserve to be in this spot. As a coaching staff, we try and work to put girls in the right position to succeed. But it’s the kids who take responsibility for their success and they have done that.”
The Oregon Classic is not the first tournament that the Lava Bears have won this season.
They won the Central Oregon Officials Association Invitational, the Coast Classic in North Bend, and the Adrian Irwin tournament in Bend. At the Sierra Nevada Classic last month in Reno, the Lava Bears finished third in a 34-team field.
“It’s really important to get people hyped up and to make them understand that (they) are a wrestler and this is a good team,” Stewart, a defending state champion, said. “We’ve worked hard to be here.”
But the dual-meet nature of the Oregon Classic, with its emphasis on team results, made the victory all the more special.
“It was a team effort,” said Fatima Albarran, who won all four of her 145-pound bouts, including three first-round pins. “It wasn’t one person winning everything, it was everyone winning. We knew that every point was going to matter.”
Girls wrestling is among the fastest-growing high school sports in the United States and Bend High is at the center of its growth with one of the best programs in the state.
“It’s spreading through colleges and some of these girls will find themselves having opportunities in college and go places that before they would not have had before,” Larwin said.
The boost of confidence gained at the Oregon Classic, winning matches they were not expecting to win paired with the camaraderie gained, and new sweatshirts, has Albarran believing that the team can keep the winning going with the regional and state tournaments just weeks away.
“There’s that one quote: ‘Whether you think you can or you can’t, you are right,’” Albarran said. “This helps us believe that we can.”
