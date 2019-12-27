According to senior Caitlin Wheeler, the Bend High girls delivered their best performance of the season in their opening game of Oregon Holiday Hoopfest basketball tournament Friday afternoon at Mountain View High.

Playing unselfishly on offense and a couple of tweaks to the defensive game plan in the second half helped the Class 6A Lava Bears (3-2) pull away from 5A Putnam (1-2) of Milwaukie to win their third game in a row, 69-49.

“That was the best game we have played this season,” Wheeler said. “And it was because we were able to move the ball around. We’ve had a week and a half off, not playing games, just practicing. We’ve just worked during that time on moving the ball and working for the high-percentage shots.

“We play good basketball when we are just playing and not running a specific play,” Wheeler, who scored a game-high 19 points, added. “We have good dribblers, we have good shooters, and when everyone can do what they are best at, that’s when we are at our best.”

Wheeler was one of four Lava Bears to score in double digits against Putnam. Freshman Olive Nye scored eight of her 10 points in the first half; eight of junior Kaycee Brown’s points came in the second half; and senior Peyton Gardner, typically a pass-first point guard, showed her shooting stroke with two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 12 points.

“We started realizing our strengths and where we wanted to put the ball,” said Bend coach Allison Gardner. “(Putnam) did a good job at putting initial pressure on guards on the perimeter. But once we were able to pass out of that and share the ball, things began to open up for us. Then it became fun (on offense) and the kids began buckling down on defense.”

While Bend played nearly 2½ quarters with a double-digit lead, Putnam made a push midway through the second quarter to make it a two-possession game. Mimi Booth, Madelyn Olma, Emma McDonald and Ashlyn Bigbee all hit 3-pointers for the Kingsmen in the first half.

The Lava Bears kept working for and making quality shots while getting out on the Putnam shooters on defense.

After making four 3s during the first half, the Kingsmen made only one 3-pointer in the second half.

“At halftime, we discussed who the shooters were,” Wheeler said. “We just focused on defense in the second half. That’s always been our mentality that defense will lead to offense, but discussing what we needed to do and getting out on shooters, we played a zone the whole game, so getting out on help side and getting out on shooters really helped turn the tables for us.”

After starting the season with losses to Sheldon and South Medford (a combined 12-3), the Lava Bears have rolled off three wins. During the streak, the biggest improvement that the Lava Bears’ coach has seen is that the less experienced players like Lena Zahniser, Ava Dennis, Perry Brown, Elisha Daniels and Nye have become comfortable in their roles.

“We had a lot of question marks entering this season other than our returning starters; we had a lot of roles to fill,” Allison Gardner said. “The cool part is that it’s always been someone different. We knew that Caitlin, Kaycee and Peyton were going to do a lot for us this year. … A lot of these kids who didn’t have a lot of minutes coming into this season are showing that they deserve the minutes.”

Bend will face Skyline (Washington) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Summit High and will conclude the Holiday Hoopfest against Crescent Valley of Corvallis Sunday at Mountain View High.