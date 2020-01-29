Bend High coach Allison Gardner will not want to hear this, but her team is riding an 11-game winning streak after its Mountain Valley Conference victory over Sprague. And the Lava Bears have not lost since the first week of December.
It is the Bears’ longest winning streak since 2018 when they won 13 straight en route to a Class 5A state semifinal appearance. This winning streak has come in Class 6A, Oregon’s highest classification.
“I don’t like to talk about it,” Gardner said. “But we are doing really well. (The girls) show up and work hard every practice. They’ve bought into the plan, and everyone is on the same page. They are building confidence in what we are trying to accomplish and in each other.”
The Lava Bears (4-0 MVC, 11-2 overall) made quick work of the Olympians (0-4, 4-11) Tuesday night, holding the visitors from Salem to seven points or fewer in each quarter to win 64-18.
“I was proud of our girls,” Gardner said. “We met all the goals that we set. We took care of the ball. We shared the ball and how we wanted to execute on offense because we really had to be crisp and clean some things up.”
Three Lava Bears scored in double figures, led by Caitlin Wheeler and Ava Dennis’ 14. Nine of the 10 players who saw action on Tuesday scored.
The Bend offense hummed along, getting easy buckets in transition and methodically moving the ball around until an easy bucket was available.
“We are passionate about basketball and passionate about making each other look good on the court,” Wheeler said.
“We always look for each other first,” said Kaycee Brown, who added 12 points. “We have a good sense of where our teammates are going to be.”
But where Bend High thrived against Sprague was on defense. It was the fourth time during the winning streak that the Lava Bears have held their opponent to fewer than 20 points.
The Lava Bears used a full-court press in the first half that overwhelmed Sprague in the backcourt. For more than six minutes in the second quarter, the Lava Bears held the Olympians without a point. In the final three quarters, Sprague made a total of just four field goals.
“Defensively, we were working on ways that we were handling screens in our man-to-man defense,” Gardner said. “I was really proud of how we worked through that.”
“For us, the harder you work on defense, the easier it will be on offense,” Brown said. “If you work hard on defense, then you get the results on the other end.”
Perhaps a reason that Gardner does not want to talk about the winning streak is because of the batch of upcoming games in the next five days.
While the Lava Bears have won their first four league games, all have been against teams currently in the bottom half of the league.
The Lava Bears will undoubtedly see an uptick in the level of competition starting on Thursday. Within a week, they will face South Salem (4-0, 10-4) and West Salem (4-0, 12-2), then finish off the first half of league play with a home matchup Tuesday against crosstown rival Mountain View (2-2, 9-5).
“I think we have a good shot, they are definitely good teams, and we respect them fully,” Brown said. “I think if we come together and play as a team and play for one another, I think we can totally take the wins.”
