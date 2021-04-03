Fans of defensive football loved Friday's matchup between Summit and Bend High.
The game followed a similar theme as the first meeting three weeks ago — defenses overwhelming the offenses and the team that avoided a major mistake walked off the field victorious.
Only on Friday night, the teams flipped. While Summit won the first game, capitalizing on Bend High’s errors, the second go around it was the Lava Bears who took advantage of two Storm special teams blunders to earn their first win of the season, 15-5.
“We knew it was going to be one of those games where it wasn’t going to be terribly high scoring,” said Bend coach Matt Craven. “We were hoping to run the ball better than we did, and frankly, Summit has a fantastic defense, so we tip our cap to them. At the same time I feel like our defense has gotten better and better as the season has gone on.”
Each defensive squad held its opponent to less than 200 yards of offense and rarely allowed a third down conversion (combined 4 of 29) to allow for extended drives.
“Both of our defenses were going at it,” said Bend junior Kyle Gilbert, who had an interception late in the closing minute of the first half to stop a Summit scoring chance. “They were stopping our run, which is what we do.”
While the defenses shined, the game was decided on a handful of plays by special teams. Bend was able to score its first points off a blocked punt that put the Lava Bears deep into Summit territory. Seve Castillo would connect on a 33-yard field goal in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Summit junior kicker Soren McKee set a school record by booting a 50-yard field goal (with some room to spare) to tie the game at three. That was all the scoring that would happen in the game’s first 24 minutes.
“At halftime we felt that it was going to come down to some sort of turnover,” said Craven. “Just because neither team was able to move the ball consistently. Games like this usually comes down to a big turnover.”
Midway through the third quarter, that turnover would come. And again, it came on special teams.
Facing a fourth down, Summit brought out its punting unit to try and flip field position. Only the snap sailed over McKee’s head, allowing the Lava Bear to take over inside the 20-yard line.
A pass from Castillo to Gilbert put the Lava Bears on the 1-yard line, where Castillo snuck in for a touchdown to take a 9-3 lead — the score was Bend’s first touchdown in nearly two full games against Summit this season.
But special teams nearly came back to bite Bend in the rear end.
Punting from inside their own end zone, Bend elected to take a safety rather than punt the ball. It was a savvy move to give Summit two points and then kick off to the Storm in an attempt to make them drive the length of the field to score a potential game-winning touchdown, something the Storm had not done all game.
Instead, Summit’s Ryan Powell nearly broke through and returned the kick for a touchdown, which would have given the Storm the lead with a couple of minutes to go.
“We knew they couldn’t beat us with a field goal, and they would have to drive the field,” said Craven. “Unfortunately our kickoff coverage was not fantastic. I like the theory behind it, but our execution wasn’t exactly amazing. But in a cross-town rivalry, you are going to need to come up with a defensive stop.”
And just as they had all game long, the Lava Bears came up with a stop, sacking Summit quarterback Hogan Carmichael on third and fourth down to end the scoring threat.
"(Our mindset) was 'what do we have to lose?'" said Gilbert. "Let's win this and show everyone what we have been waiting to do all season."
Summit would have one final chance to score with a minute left, but on the final play with multiple laterals, Bend's Blake Groshong scooped up a fumble and ran it in for a touchdown as time expired to give the Lava Bears the 15-5 win.
Bend High will finish its season with a second go around with Mountain View (Cougars won first matchup 33-21) while Summit will host Pendleton.
Other Central Oregon games
Mountain View 48, Ridgeview 16: Junior quarterback Jakoby Moss set a school record with 402 passing yards in Mountain View's win over Ridgeview. Moss also tossed four touchdowns on 17-of-28 passing to help Mountain View remain unbeaten on the season.
Senior wideout Jake Hatch had 193 receiving yards, while Luke Roberts ran for two scores in the win.
La Pine 22, Sisters 15: Sisters' four-quarter comeback fell short against La Pine. Trailing 22-6 entering the final quarter, La Pine had a safety and quarterback Griffin Gardner ran in a one-yard touchdown to bring the Outlaws within a touchdown. But the Hawks' offense behind quarterback Colton Campbell and running back Dylan Hankey were able to dominate on the ground and were able to run out the final five minutes of the game without giving the Outlaws the ball back.
Estacada 46, Crook County 19: Despite rushing for more than 300 yards as a team, Crook County dropped its second game of the year against Estacada, which has won four straight games. Next week, Crook County will face Henley in a nonleague game.
Gladstone 32, Madras 6: The White Buffalos trailed by only a touchdown entering the second half against Gladstone. But the Gladiators, one of the top 4A teams in the state, came out and put up 24 unanswered points in the second half to remain unbeaten on the season. Madras falls to 1-4 on the year.
