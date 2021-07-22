A pair of Bend High softball players were named to the Underclassmen MaxPreps All-American Softball Teams on Thursday.
Addisen Fisher (first-team pitcher) and Gracie Goewey (second-team infielder and pitcher) were the only Oregonians to be named to the 34-person teams made up of only freshmen and sophomores. Bend High was also the only team to have two players named to the underclassmen all-American team.
“You have a big season and the awards keep coming,” said Bend High softball coach Tom Mauldin. “They are unique talents and work really hard. They are two of the hardest working kids I know and they are wonderful teammates.”
There may need to be a larger trophy case built for Fisher considering all the awards she has won following her freshman campaign with the Lava Bears.
She was first team all-state as a pitcher, the Oregon Softball Gatorade Player of the Year, and was recently named Oregon’s USA Today Softball Player of the Year, as well as the state’s Rising Star of the Year among all Oregon high school athletes.
She finished the year with a 9-0 record in the circle, 127 strikeouts in 56 innings, and a 0.25 earned run average.
The sophomore Goewey, also first-team all-state and a finalist for the the Oregon Softball Gatorade Player of the Year, set several Bend High records in the batter's box: 10 home runs, a .574 batting average, and 39 RBIs in 19 games. She also struck out 46 batters and finished with a 0.62 ERA in 22 2/3 innings of work as a pitcher.
Though no postseason was played due to the pandemic, the Lava Bears were arguably the state's top softball team after finishing the season 18-1.
—Bulletin staff report
