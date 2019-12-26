A note on Blazers coverage
Thursday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz concluded past The Bulletin’s deadline. Look for details and the box score from the game in Saturday’s edition.
Thursday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz concluded past The Bulletin’s deadline. Look for details and the box score from the game in Saturday’s edition.
Reporter: 541-383-0359, bbigelow@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.