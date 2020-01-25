Landmark win for Tar Heels’ Williams
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Roy Williams finally did it.
After a long wait, Williams’ North Carolina Tar Heels beat Miami, 94-71, on Saturday at the Dean Smith Center, sending Williams past his coaching mentor, Dean Smith, on college basketball’s all-time wins list.
Williams now has 880 wins, fourth-best of all time. He can next pass former Indiana, Texas Tech and Army coach Bobby Knight, who is No. 3 with 902 wins.
Williams has a career record of 880-244, including 462-143 at UNC. Smith was 879-254 in 36 seasons with the Tar Heels.
For Williams, finally passing Smith proved to be a more difficult task than originally imagined. Williams tied Smith at 879 with a win over Yale on Dec. 30. But since then, the Tar Heels (9-10, 2-6 ACC) lost five consecutive games, having gone 24 days in between victories.
—The (Raleigh, N.C.) News & Observer
