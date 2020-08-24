NBA
L.A. takes 3-1 lead over Portland
The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 135-115 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of a Western Conference first-round series on Monday night.
LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points and 10 assists, and Anthony Davis added 18 points.
The Lakers opened the game with a 15-0 run and led 48-23 by the end of the first quarter. They would go on to score 80 points in the first half and lead 80-51 at halftime.
The Blazers' backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combined for just 17 points in the first half, while James and Davis combined for 40 points in the first half.
Lillard left the game in the third quarter with a right knee injury and did not return. He finished with 11 points.
Jusuf Nurkic led the Blazers with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
For a full game recap, see Wednesday's edition.
