Lakers blow out Blazers in Game 2
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Los Angeles Lakers rolled over the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88 in Game 2 of a Western Conference first-round series on Thursday night to tie the series 1-1.
Anthony Davis led the top-seeded Lakers with 31 points and 11 rebounds, including 3-of-4 from deep, as the Lakers got back on track in the playoff bubble.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points for the Lakers. He was 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Damian Lillard paced the eighth-seeded Blazers with 18 points, and C.J. McCollum added 13 points. The backcourt duo combined to make just 12 of 30 shots from the field.
Lakers’ stars Davis and LeBron James sat much of the fourth quarter as the Lakers enjoyed an easy victory.
Look for a full-game recap in Saturday’s edition of The Bulletin.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.