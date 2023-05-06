Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen sprints to the finish of the mixed boys and girls 100-meter race at the Summit Invitational on Saturday at Summit High School in Bend. Brahe-Pedersen won the race with a time of 11.08 seconds.
Brahe-Pedersen followed it up with another personal best in the 200-meter race, finishing in 22.61 seconds. It was the fastest non-wind-aided 200-meter time in the country among high school sprinters, and Brahe-Pedersen ran into a slight headwind with hail coming from the sky.
Prior to the meet, Summit track coach Dave Turnbull received permission from the Oregon School Activities Association to allow boys and girls to race together in certain events. Brahe-Pedersen, the reigning state champion in the 100 and 200, was a little nervous heading into the race because she hadn’t raced against boys before.
She finished ahead of Springfield's Dwayne Fotta (11.20) and Summit’s Tadhg Brown (11.22) to win the race.
“If I can’t beat them at least they will push me to be my best,” Brahe-Pedersen said. “I beat them, and they pushed me to be my best. That was the fastest legal time I’ve ever run.
A hush fell over the packed stadium while the runners were in the blocks. Then came a loud roar from the crowd as Brahe-Pedersen neared the finish line.
“I am so grateful for everyone who put on this meet, because they did everything they could to accommodate me and give this opportunity to be my best and make history," she said. "I love making history. And people love watching history be made.”
