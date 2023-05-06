Mia Brahe-Pedersen
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen sprints to the finish of the mixed boys and girls 100-meter race at the Summit Invitational on Saturday at Summit High School in Bend. Brahe-Pedersen won the race with a time of 11.08 seconds.

Mia Brahe-Pedersen had never been more tired after a 100-meter dash. The Lake Oswego sprinter had also never run faster than she did Saturday at the Summit Invite.

Running against the fastest boys in the event, Brahe-Pedersen finished the race in a blistering 11.08 seconds. It is the fastest legal time the sprinting star had ever run.

