Referee certification Sunday in Bend
A US Lacrosse referee certification course, presented by Oregon Youth Lacrosse, is set for this Sunday in Bend.
The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bend Park & Recreation District office, 799 SW Columbia St. Registration fee is $40. To register, go to oregonyouthlacrosse.org.
The park district is seeking referees for the upcoming youth rec league season, and organizers say the need is great for officials to serve a record number of 700 boys and girls participating in the league.
Prospective referees should enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging environment. Refereeing experience is not required, but applicants must have a sound knowledge of lacrosse and a clean criminal background and must pass a pre-employment drug screen.
Applicants must be at least 14 years old. Pay ranges from $15 to $40 per game, depending on experience and grade level officiating. US Lacrosse certification is not required to officiate for the park district, but referees with certification will be paid a higher rate for youth rec games and will be eligible to work club-team games and tournaments as well.
For more information contact Rich Ekman, park district sports program coordinator, at 541-706-6126 or rich@bendparksandrec.org.
— Bulletin staff report
