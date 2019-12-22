La Pine goes through growing pains on road to improvement

LA PINE —

The La Pine Hawks boys are on the long road to improvement on the basketball hardwood.

The Class 3A Hawks are enjoying their best start to a season since 2016 under first-year coach Teddy Stallard. In the opening weeks of the season, they have beaten lower-level Culver, Irrigon and Bonanza and earned an eight-point win over Class 5A Ridgeview.

La Pine also lost by double digits to Amity (last season’s 3A state runner-up) and to 4A Sisters, a game in which the short-handed Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit only to lose 45-40 in overtime.

“I had two of my starters out (against Sisters) and the kids came off the bench and competed,” Stallard proudly said. “I love the fact that those kids are coming in and realizing that they can come out and help the team win.”

While four wins in its first seven games is an improvement over the previous two seasons, La Pine is still going through some early-season growing pains as it approaches the final nonleague stretch before Mountain Valley Conference play begins the first week of January.

“We don’t put together a full four quarters of basketball,” Stallard admitted. “We have quarters where we do a good job with that, and others we don’t.”

Friday’s home matchup against Burns (4-4) showed just that. In a game of massive runs, the Hilanders survived a furious comeback by the Hawks (4-3) in the third quarter to pull away and win 57-42.

“It was definitely a tough one,” said La Pine junior Alex Farnsworth. “We should have played better. That’s not us. We should have played better as a team and the shots weren’t falling that normally fall. A lot of stuff just wasn’t going our way.”

Stallard pointed out after the game that he liked the way his team battled Friday night — a consistent trait of the Hawks in the first three weeks of the season.

Trailing by 18 in the first half, La Pine clawed its way back in the second and third quarters to cut the Burns lead to single digits.

“That’s what this team has done a great job of, we don’t give up,” Stallard said. “We just have to figure out who to have on the floor at the right time. We are still figuring that puzzle out.”

Yet the Hawks’ comeback was necessary because of lapses in execution on both ends of the court. Of Burns’ first 31 points, 24 came from behind the 3-point arc. Later, when the Hawks had a chance to get within five in the third quarter, they clanked two free throws.

When the game was still in the balance late in the third quarter, the Hilanders showed patience and did not force bad shots. They methodically moved the ball around the perimeter until the best shot was available.

La Pine, on the other hand, perhaps trying to score too quickly in an effort to climb back into the game, forced its shots or drove into the lane occupied by Burns defenders waiting to contest its shots.

“Offensively our spacing was awful. We got some good looks, a lot of them didn’t fall,” Stallard said. “We just didn’t have any discipline on the offensive end. We have a long way to go to get better.”

The road becomes much more daunting for the Hawks before conference play begins. They will play in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest in Bend, where they will be the smallest school by classification in the 16-team field. Bookending the Holiday Hoopfest is a pair of 4A matchups against Sweet Home and Henley, two playoff teams from a year ago.

Farnsworth sees the next handful of games as a chance for the Hawks to test themselves and improve as a team.

“We are going to go in with the mindset that we are going to win every single game,” Farnsworth said. “It doesn’t matter if it is the best team in 5A or 4A, it doesn’t matter. We are going to go in and make sure that we are playing our game and playing as a team. As long as we have that attitude we can have a lot of success there.

“You can’t win a game thinking you are going to lose, you just need to go in with a level head thinking that anything can happen and that you can win every game. We just need to go in with that attitude.”