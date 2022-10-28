La Pine senior quarterback Colton Campbell (19) throws a pass during the Hawks' 36-20 victory over Creswell Thursday night in La Pine. Campbell ran for three TDs and threw for another in the win that gave La Pine the Mountain Valley Conference championship.
LA PINE — The Mountain Valley Conference championship T-shirts were printed Thursday morning, well before the La Pine football team was to play its regular season finale against Creswell, where a win would give the Hawks their first outright conference title since 2017.
For those who are superstitious, or even a little 'stitious, there was a big sigh of relief when the final horn sounded and the Hawks beat the Bulldogs 36-20, behind four touchdowns from senior quarterback Colton Campbell, to ensure that no other team could call itself conference co-champions with La Pine.
“I’m super pumped,” said Campbell, who rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in the win. “It is not often that you get to be league champs, so this is a special opportunity.”
In La Pine’s (8-1, 6-0 MVC) win over Creswell (5-4, 3-3), Campbell did a lot of everything to lead the Hawks to victory. After trailing 6-0 early, Campbell took a QB sweep 73 yards to the end zone, outrunning the Bulldog defense.
Then, trailing 12-8 in the second quarter, he threw a touchdown to Dawson Cook to give the Hawks a lead they would not surrender. With the clock winding down on the first half, Campbell led a quick scoring drive, capped off by a short touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining to give La Pine a 24-12 lead at the intermission.
Oh, and on defense, Campbell (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) had multiple sacks from his defensive end position in the first half to slow the Bulldog offense.
“He’s a beast,” said La Pine coach Bo DeForest. “He saved our bacon multiple times, picking up crucial first downs. For a big man, he can really run. Once he gets his motor going, he gets some speed. It is awfully tough to defend someone with his size, his speed and his ability to throw.”
In the second half, Campbell rushed for his third touchdown on the ground, while Cook had a 37-yard touchdown run, knocking multiple defenders to the ground with stiff arms on his way to the end zone.
“We have been able to hone up on our power game and passing game,” DeForest said. “We are more balanced now. In a game like this we had to grind it out, but we are able to air it out, too. We feel pretty comfortable with whatever defense we are facing. We have weapons that can work in different situations. We are a well-rounded, balanced team.”
Since suffering a 40-6 loss in the second week against Dayton, La Pine has reeled off seven consecutive victories. Campbell said the Dayton loss showed that the team really needed to put in the work to have success similar to last year's run to the 3A semifinals.
“I don't know if we had a big head coming in after last year’s playoff run,” Campbell said. “It showed that we have to earn everything, and that we need to come in and work every day. That was good for us.”
As conference champions, the Hawks are guaranteed a home game in the first round of the 3A playoffs. They won't know their first playoff opponent until after Friday night's games.
DeForest knows there are no layups in the 3A playoff field this fall. “3A is loaded,” he said. “First round on, there are going to be really high-quality teams. But we gave ourselves a shot with a home playoff game. Then we will see how it goes from there.”
