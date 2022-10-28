LA PINE — The Mountain Valley Conference championship T-shirts were printed Thursday morning, well before the La Pine football team was to play its regular season finale against Creswell, where a win would give the Hawks their first outright conference title since 2017.

For those who are superstitious, or even a little 'stitious, there was a big sigh of relief when the final horn sounded and the Hawks beat the Bulldogs 36-20, behind four touchdowns from senior quarterback Colton Campbell, to ensure that no other team could call itself conference co-champions with La Pine.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.