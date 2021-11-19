Forgive La Pine football coach Bo DeForest for being a tad bit anxious heading into Saturday’s Class 3A semifinal game against No. 1 Siuslaw at neutral-site Cottage Grove High School.

After all, it is the first time in 30 years that the Hawks have been one win away from a state title game berth.

“The suspense always kills me,” said DeForest, who along with assistants Travis Cook and Bob Metcalf played on the 1991 La Pine team that lost in the semifinals to Vale, 27-22. "We are feeling good about the team, the team is playing well in all three phases. These are two smashmouth teams going at it.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, and the game will mark the second time this season that the undefeated Vikings (10-0) and the No. 5 Hawks (7-3) have met on the gridiron. The first matchup at Siuslaw on Oct. 8 was a thrilling back-and-forth game in which the Vikings went up 20-6, before La Pine roared back to take a 26-20 lead going into the fourth quarter. But the Hawks gave up 14 points in the fourth quarter to fall 34-26.

“That game could have gone either way,” DeForest said. “It is nice to play a team you are familiar with. But your mind starts to wonder what they are going to do differently. It is going to be a battle of adjustments. In rematches it is better to have a chip on your shoulder.”

Since that loss to the Vikings, the Hawks have not lost a game and have been on a tear in the final three games of the regular season and two playoff games.

In those five straight wins, the Hawks have averaged a sliver under 40 points a game. La Pine is the only 3A team to score 30-plus points in both of its playoff games.

The Hawks are coming off a 30-8 road win against Warrenton in which the offense shined despite early turnovers. Dylan Hankey, Dawson Cook and Haakon Hanson all scored touchdowns in the win. 

“The kids took that (loss to Siuslaw) pretty hard, we refocused from there and grew as an offense," DeForest said. "Right now we are doing a good job of mixing up the pass and run. We were more heavy run at that time."

The Hawks are as close as they have ever been to reaching a state title game, and to do so, they will have find a way to contain a Siuslaw squad that can score points in bunches — especially with wideout Braydon Thornton, who DeForest called one of the finest receivers in the state at any level.

“It is going to be a big challenge,” DeForest said. “But I think we pose problems for them as well.”

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

