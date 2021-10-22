LA PINE — Teagen DeForest wanted to make sure that everyone on the La Pine football team took a minute and appreciated what the scoreboard showed after the game.
It read: Hawks 40, the previously unbeaten Junction City Tigers 8.
“Great win for us,” said the senior lineman on handing out the Tigers’ first loss of the season. “We didn’t know a lot about them but we came out and smashed them hard. It was a fantastic win. A real good win.”
Do not call it an upset, call it a statement.
On a rainy Friday night at La Pine High School, the Hawks were nearly unstoppable. After a punt on the opening drive, La Pine scored on five of its next six drives and outscored the Tigers 32-0 in the final three quarters.
With the win, the Hawks (4-3 overall, 3-1 Special District 2) clinched a spot in the Class 3A state playoffs.
“We put in a good game plan this week and stuck to it,” said junior running back Dawson Cook. “About the second quarter we knew that if we kept the run game going that we would be fine.”
All five of La Pine's touchdowns came on the ground. Junior quarterback Colton Campbell, senior running back Dylan Hankey and Cook all ran for scores in the first half as the Hawks built a 24-8 lead.
The game might as well have been called at halftime. The first time La Pine touched the ball in the second half, the offense put together a drive that lasted longer than nine minutes to all but end the game, which was capped off by Cook’s second touchdown run.
“When they were walking off the field with their heads down to the locker room (at halftime), I knew they were done,” said Teagen DeForest about the Tigers (5-1, 3-1). “I knew they were done after that first touchdown of the second half.”
La Pine coach Bo DeForest waited until the final 10 seconds of the game to admit to himself that the Hawks had the win in the bag, but when your team has been on the wrong end of a couple of narrow defeats, it is understandable.
“It is hard for me to start letting up,” Bo DeForest said. “Three of our games have come down to 11 yards. Those 11 yards are the difference between having three losses and being undefeated. We wanted to finish, that was a big point of emphasis during halftime was to make those guys quit and roll over.”
La Pine has played one of the toughest schedules in 3A, and as the team begins its playoff push, the Hawks are hitting their stride late in the season.
“I feel like we finally broke through,” Cook said. “We have been in so many close games and couldn’t break through. But tonight, we finally broke through."
La Pine will host Sisters next Thursday in its regular-season finale.
