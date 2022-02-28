LA PINE — Only one wrestler in each weight class gets his hand raised as state champion after the final match of the state tournament.
It is a feeling that all high school wrestlers hope to experience, and if they do it is one they will not soon forget.
Over the weekend in state wrestling tournaments across Oregon, Culver and La Pine won team state titles while 11 Central Oregon wrestlers were the final ones standing in their weight classes.
“That has been my goal forever,” said Crook County’s Tucker Bonner, who won the Class 5A 120-pound title, helping the Cowboys to a second-place team finish Saturday at the 5A state tournament at Ridgeview High School.
“With 10 seconds left I just held him down,” said Culver's Isaiah Toomey, who won the 160-pound 2A/1A title, while winning a 14th team title for the Bulldogs in the 2A/1A state tournament Saturday at Culver High School. “I was thinking in my head it is really happening now. I will never forget it. I will always remember it."
Bonner and Toomey, both seniors, captured their first individual titles, although they have been close most of their careers. Toomey finished second last year and Bonner was his weight-class runner-up both his sophomore and junior years.
“The second-place finish lit my fire to work a little bit more,” said Bonner, who won three of his four matches Saturday by pin.
Redmond’s Junior Downing also ended his high school career with a state title, winning the 145-pound championship and helping the Panthers to a fourth-place finish at the 5A meet.
Culver coach JD Alley said that senior Noel Navarro (120) had the “tournament of his life,” which ended in an upset of top-seeded Brandon DePue of Vernonia in the championship round.
Then there is La Pine’s Dylan Mann, a senior who became Central Oregon's lone wrestler to defend his title this season.
With two second-place finishes in his first two high school seasons, Mann pinned his way to a second-straight state title, winning the 138-pound weight class in the 3A state tournament Saturday at La Pine High School.
Mann was named the Moda Athlete of the Night and helped La Pine capture its third team state title in four years, but once the referee slapped the mat to signal the pin in the championship match, feelings were mixed for the two-time champion.
“I knew that it was over for high school,” Mann said. “And that hurt. But the feeling of joy that I got knowing that I probably sealed the team victory, won two titles, worked hard for something, and went from being pinned in 40 seconds my freshman year to winning two titles was more sweet than anything.”
Four other Central Oregon wrestlers set themselves up to repeat as champions in their senior years after winning state titles this past weekend as juniors. Mountain View’s Drew Jones won the Class 6A 138-pound state title on Sunday, helping the Cougars finish fifth in the 6A state tournament at Sandy High School.
Redmond’s Dylan Lee won the 5A 160-pound title, while Culver’s Kelin Abbas (125) and Wylie Johnson (285) won 2A/1A titles as well.
La Pine had two wrestlers take first steps in joining high school wrestling’s most exclusive club. Freshman Landyn Philpott (120) and Devon Kerr (132) each won state titles and are now a quarter of the way to becoming four-time state champions, a feat that only 45 wrestlers (44 boys, one girl) have accomplished in Oregon. Philpott and Kerr are the first La Pine wrestlers to win state as freshmen.
For Kerr, winning a state title as a freshman means he has done something none of his three older siblings have accomplished. Derrick and David Kerr each one three state titles for La Pine, while sister Kira won a state title at the girls state tournament on Thursday.
“Right after that match my brothers came up to me and said, ‘You are better than me, you are better than I ever was,’” Devon Kerr said. “All the pressure goes away when I’ve succeeded in all my goals. My long-term goal is to be La Pine’s first four-timer. My short-term goal was to win state as a freshman.”
