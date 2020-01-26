L.A. fans will boo Astros in Anaheim
Pitcher Ross Stripling was onstage at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ fan festival Saturday, waiting to talk with team broadcaster Nomar Garciaparra. Stripling had to wait longer than he had anticipated, he said, because Garciaparra said something about the Houston Astros, and the crowd erupted into 30 solid seconds of boos.
To those fans who believe the Dodgers came within one game and one cheating opponent of a World Series , the pain had not subsided 12 days after Major League Baseball sanctioned the Astros for cheating.
The Astros were fined $5 million, and their owner fired the manager and general manager. But the league did not strip the Astros of the World Series championship they won in 2017, when they beat the Dodgers in seven games, and that has left some Dodgers fans feeling powerless.
Not all of them, though. The Dodgers do not play the Astros next season, so the Dodgers’ fan group Pantone 294 has secured hundreds of tickets to the Los Angeles Angels’ home opener April 3 in Anaheim. The opponent is the Astros, and the Dodgers’ fans certainly will let the Astros hear it.
“I like it,” Stripling said. “The Dodger fans are fired up. If they want to do their part, and they think that is what it is, then kudos to them. Go do it.
“I know that they’re passionate, and they wanted a championship as much as we did. Obviously, they have still got some fire in their belly to go fight for us.”
The Angels reportedly have agreed to sell the group, which regularly travels to root for the Dodgers, a block of as many as 800 tickets.
