The second time racing in the High Cascades 100 mountain bike race went exactly the same as the first time for Kyle Trudeau.
On Saturday, the 29-year-old Tucson, Arizona, native completed the grueling 100-mile race in 6 hours, 41 minutes and 15 seconds, well ahead of the rest of the field.
And it appeared he did it without breaking a sweat.
“I’m feeling it for sure now,” said Trudeau minutes after crossing the finish line at the Athletic Club of Bend.
The course changes each year, and the 14th annual event Saturday was faster. Trudeau shaved nearly 15 minutes off his winning time from last year (6:55:12). The improved time was in part due to the course’s layout, but Trudeau said he was also more prepared to navigate a race of this length the second time around.
“Judging how I felt after this race last year, I felt a lot better than that this year,” Trudeau said. “I fueled better, had my nutrition down a bit better, and just had more in the tank today.”
Trudeau, Carter Nieuwesteeg and Henry Nadell all reached the 26-mile checkpoint at the same time. At roughly the 40-mile mark, Trudeau separated from the rest of the pack.
His lead grew to five minutes at the 48-mile checkpoint, then ballooned to 13 minutes at 77 miles. By the time he crossed the finish line, Trudeau's lead had grown to 18 minutes.
“He just took it to another gear that I couldn’t match,” Nieuwesteeg said.
Race organizer Mike Ripley was excited because Canadian riders were able to participate this year after not being able to travel the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Nieuwesteeg, a 25-year-old from Fernie, British Columbia, finished second and was the only other racer to beat the seven-hour mark, finishing in 6:59:15.
“Every part of it was challenging, from the first mile to the last,” Nieuwesteeg said. “I have never done this before, so I had no idea what to expect. I was thinking if I could get around seven hours I would be happy, so I was stoked to break seven.”
Nadell moved from Durango, Colorado, to Bend this spring. He completed the trek in 7:11:36 and finished third, highest among local racers. Nadell spent the past couple of months familiarizing himself with the course and felt well prepared.
However, the 25-year-old has never competed in a race as long as the High Cascade 100. The longest race he had done previously was 80 miles.
“A race like this is so long, you go through so many waves,” said Nadell, who competed on the cycling team at Fort Lewis College in Durango. “I had some low points and I had some points where I felt really good. You have to ride the wave and try not to stop. I felt good from 80 miles on because I was able to pace it.”
A pair of Bend residents finished first and second in the female division. Rebecca Fahringer, 32, was the first female finisher of the 100-mile race, crossing the line in 8:29:20, 12 minutes faster than Chelsey Magness, 37, who finished in second place (8:41:23).
Fahringer had trailed Magness by two minutes at the 26-mile checkpoint, but took the lead at the 48-mile checkpoint. In the second half of the race, Fahringer's lead expanded to double digits.
