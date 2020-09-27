NASCAR
Kurt Busch wins race on home track in Las Vegas — Luck finally fell Kurt Busch’s way at his home track, where he pulled out an upset Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to sneak his way into the third round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs. Busch ended an 0-for-21 losing streak at Las Vegas with good timing and then three tremendous restarts. He entered the race 12th in the standings and in danger of elimination from title contention, but the victory earned him an automatic berth into the next round.
FOOTBALL
Ducks’ DB Holland opts out and declares for NFL draft — Oregon’s most important defensive player is headed to the NFL. Ducks corner Jevon Holland, a preseason second team AP All-American, announced he is opting out and declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. Named to the preseason watch lists for the Bednarik, Thorpe, Nagurski and Paul Hornung awards, Holland had 66 tackles with 4.5 for loss, four interceptions and four pass breakups last season. His 15.25 yards per punt return on 16 returns last season would’ve ranked sixth nationally had he qualified statistically. Holland becomes the fourth Oregon player to declare for the draft, joining offensive lineman Penei Sewell and cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham Jr.
