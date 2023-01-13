When the Mountain View and Summit girls basketball teams square off, it is a chance to see two of the area’s best players in Rose Koehler and Kasey Booster go toe-to-toe.
The matchup between two first-team all-conference players did not disappoint in Summit’s 57-51 win over Mountain View Thursday night at Mountain View High School. It was a key win in the first third of Intermountain Conference play. It was also a wild game that came down to the final seconds.
“They have always been a tough team; we knew it was going to be a battle until the very last buzzer,” said Summit coach Lynnette Landis. “I just told my kids to go out and win every quarter and be poised. I knew (Mountain View) would come out guns blazing.”
“It was a really fun game,” said Mountain View coach Jon Corbett. “It's never fun to lose, but Summit played really well.”
Despite being held to six points in the first half and facing ferocious defense from Summit’s sophomore wing Kalia Durfee, Booster came alive in the second half, scoring 18 of her team-high 22 points.
“It's fun watching her, but it's horrible to coach against her,” Landis said. “She is very magical.”
It might be a joy to watch from the sidelines, but on the court, going against the talented Mountain View junior is not a ton of fun. “It’s horrible, I dread it every time,” Koehler joked about playing Booster. “She is a great player, and we grew up playing together. I hate when she scores, but I also love when she scores.”
Koehler led the game with 27 points, 17 of them coming in the second half. When Mountain View got within six points in the fourth quarter, Koehler went on what proved to be an important 7-0 scoring run.
“Rose is a heck of a player, I was excited to play her again,” Booster said. “It's a fun competitive nature when we play Summit.”
Adding to the intrigue of the first matchup between Summit (8-3, 3-0 IMC) and Mountain View (6-5, 1-2), both Booster and Koehler found themselves in foul trouble. With the game tied at 35 late in the third quarter, Booster picked up her fourth foul trying to go for a steal and had to leave the game.
“I was really frustrated with myself because it was a really stupid foul," Booster said. "But, I had to keep my head up and support my teammates.”
Summit took full advantage. In the next three possessions, sophomore Emerson Williams hit two 3-pointers and senior wing Shannon MacCallum added another to give Summit a 44-35 lead going into the final quarter.
All was well for Summit, until Koehler fouled out with a minute and change remaining. She was comfortable with the Storm's 11-point lead.
But the final minute of play lasted nearly 15 actual minutes, and Koehler might have been sweating just as much as she was when she was running the court.
Especially after 30 seconds ticked off the game clock when Mountain View senior guard Allie Neet connected on her third 3-pointer to make it a four-point game.
“It was horrible, I was holding hands with the person next to me, rethinking that foul,” Koehler said. “I thought, ‘stupid foul, but I think we are fine.’ Then I realized how long a minute can be.”
Williams also finished in double figures for Summit, scoring 11, while senior guard Sam Coronado finished with 10.
Summit remains unbeaten through the first three IMC games. But the Storm know, especially having to play each team three times, that a lot can change in the next 12 games.
“Any one of these teams can win on any given night,” Landis said. “We just have to come out and be ready to play.”
Mountain View has dropped its last two IMC games, but the team is optimistic that things can turn around. Junior center Avery Andrews, who was injured in the first game of the season, played her first full game against the Storm (she played sparingly Monday against Bend High) and finished with 20 points.
“She bounced back wonderfully tonight,” Booster said. “She did everything we asked of her tonight. It's going to take some getting used to after playing without her as long as we did, but it is going to help us a lot. We are glad to have her back.”
The Cougars and the Storm return to the court on Monday evening. Mountain View hosts Caldera. Summit hosts Bend. Tipoff for both games is at 7 p.m.
