KOBE BRYANT
Kobe, Gianna buried in private service
A private burial service was held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Friday near the family's Orange County, California, home, according to a death certificate reportedly issued for the former Los Angeles Lakers star.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, along with seven others, were killed Jan. 26 when the helicopter carrying them to a basketball tournament at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy crashed in Calabasas, California.
A death certificate for Bryant, reported by multiple outlets, says "final disposition" occurred at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, a few miles from the Newport Coast home he shared with his wife, Vanessa, Gianna and the couple's three other daughters. Disposition was originally planned for Westwood Village Memorial Park, where celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe are interred, but it was changed, according to the Los Angeles Times, to Pacific View Mortuary and Memorial Park. A representative for the cemetery, which is near the Catholic church the Bryant family attends, declined to comment in an email to The Washington Post.
A memorial service for Bryant and Gianna is set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, the culmination of weeks of tributes and memorials for the nine victims since the fiery crash killed the Bryants, two of Gianna's young teammates, three parents, an assistant coach on Bryant's Mamba team and the pilot.
