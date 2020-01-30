One could dissect Kobe Bryant’s basketball career and build arguments on where he stands in NBA lore.
Did he have a better career than Tim Duncan? Was he a selfish player who was unwilling to pass to his teammates? Was it he, or Shaquille O’Neal, who was responsible for the breakup of the Los Angeles Lakers? Is he the greatest Laker ever? Or is it he, rather than LeBron James, who is the closest thing to Michael Jordan the NBA has seen?
One argument that cannot be had is the impact Bryant had in his 41 years, the majority of them as an NBA player, then, after retirement, as a #girldad.
“I’ve played a lot of basketball growing up, and he was one of those players that I was trying to emulate and play like because he was fun to watch and obviously was a phenomenal athlete,” said Allison Gardner, girls basketball coach at Bend High School. “On top of that, he was a phenomenal person.”
“Kobe impacts everyone, but basketball players, especially young basketball players, it’s crazy,” added Caitlin Wheeler, a senior on the Bend High team.
Sunday’s news out of Southern California — that Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on their way to Gianna’s basketball tournament — was nothing short of tragic.
“The death of Kobe and Gigi (Gianna’s nickname) was shocking to our team, as it was for everyone,” Mountain View girls coach Megan Dickerson said in an email to The Bulletin. “But our conversation really centered around the loss of all nine individuals.
“We are sad for the survivors who lost their spouses, moms and dads, daughters and siblings,” Dickerson continued. “For the father who will now raise three daughters without their mom. We are sad for the three girls who won’t have the opportunity to play basketball again and follow their dreams.”
The Summit girls team changed the name of its favorite play to “Gigi” to honor the 13-year-old who was on the path toward a promising basketball career.
Summit’s student section has chosen purple and yellow — team colors of the Los Angeles Lakers — to wear for their next two home games, Storm coach Lynnette Landis said.
Many members of the Bend High team learned of the tragedy Sunday during a team-bonding session where they met to watch the broadcast of the much-anticipated women’s Civil War game between Oregon and Oregon State.
They watched players from the two rival teams huddle together solemnly at midcourt shortly after Bryant’s death was confirmed before the game tipped off.
While watching the game, Kaycee Brown saw two teams put aside their in-state rivalry and play for something bigger than themselves.
Bryant’s death, sudden and unexpected, helped serve as a reminder about how the game should be played.
“It helps us pride ourselves that in every game you play for something,” the Lava Bears’ senior forward said. “You play for a reason. You cherish every moment. Every moment is important, and to play basketball and represent that is incredible.”
According to Wheeler, when the Lava Bears returned to practice on Monday, they did so fired up and ready to get after it.
“I know this sounds cliche,” Wheeler said, “but the Mamba Mentality (Kobe Bryant’s personal philosophy and a popular mantra), I feel like it’s driving us now.”
