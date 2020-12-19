VAL GARDENA, Italy — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde returned to the top of the overall World Cup standings on Saturday after winning the classic Saslong downhill for his second victory in two days.
After triumphing in Friday’s super-G, the defending overall champion from Norway finished the downhill against a backdrop of the Italian Alps 0.22 seconds ahead of Ryan Cochran-Siegle.
The American earned his first career podium finish as he led a strong showing by the U.S. ski team, with Bryce Bennett in fourth, Jared Goldberg in sixth and Travis Ganong in 14th.
Former downhill world champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland trailed by 0.54 in third, and Kilde’s Norwegian teammate, Kjetil Jansrud, shared fourth place with Bennett.
In his nine-year World Cup career, the 28-year-old Cochran-Siegle had previously racked up five top-10 results, including an eighth place in Saturday’s super-G.
In December 2011, Cochran-Siegle scored his first World Cup points in only his second race on the tour, a super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado.
He won the junior world titles in downhill and combined a few months later, but had his promising career halted after badly damaging his knee in a crash at the world championships in Austria the following year.
“I had to battle back from that,” the Burlington, Vermont native said. “I learned a lot and tried to take it day by day and slowly build my skiing. I am incredibly grateful for everyone who helped me to get to today.”
The American’s first podium came 50 years after his mother, 1972 Olympic slalom champion Barbara Cochran, won a silver medal at the 1970 Alpine skiing world championships at the same resort in northern Italy.
“I guess we like this hill,” Cochran-Siegle quipped.
The back-to-back wins propelled Kilde into the lead of the overall standings, ahead of Marco Odermatt and Alexis Pinturault.
Kilde won just one race in the entire last season. Still, he won the overall title as Marcel Hirscher’s successor after the record eight-time overall champion Austrian’s retirement.
“My skiing is even better this season. The speed is there. And I have more experience now. It’s just cool,” Kilde said.
The Norwegian didn’t want to read too much into his return to the top of the standings.
Last season, Kilde edged Pinturault and his Norwegian teammate, Henrik Kristoffersen, for the sport’s biggest prize.
“In Alta Badia they will be winning again for sure. So, it’s going to be a real fight again,” said Kilde, referring to the Italian venue that will host a giant slalom Sunday.
Italy is hosting five World Cup races in as many days, with slaloms coming up in Alta Badia on Monday and Madonna di Campiglio the next day.
Also Saturday:
Italy’s Sofia Goggia claims women’s downhill victory: VAL D’ISERE, France — Sofia Goggia had a gutsy run to win a women’s World Cup downhill for her first victory in the discipline in almost two years.
A day after finishing runner-up to Corinne Suter in a race on the same hill, the Olympic champion from Italy turned the tables and defeated the Swiss World Cup downhill champion by 0.24 seconds.
Coming into this weekend, Goggia had not been on a downhill podium since winning in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in February 2019.
Still, the Italian called her run “not so perfect.”
“I think I could push more in some parts. I came down and I thought, ‘this was not enough to win,’” said Goggia, who led Suter in Friday’s race until she was slowed by a mistake.
“Yesterday, I really had an attacking behavior and it was really more like wild skiing,” Goggia said. “I have to find a balance: same attacking style like yesterday, same technical skills like today.”
It was Goggia’s eighth career win, a year after her previous World Cup triumph in a super-G in Crans Montana, Switzerland. A few weeks later, she had to cut her season short after fracturing her left arm in a crash.
Breezy Johnson, who had her first career podium result on Friday, was 0.27 seconds back for another third-place finish.
After all favorites were down, unheralded Norwegian skier Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, wearing bib 30, came close to bumping Johnson off the podium, but ultimately trailed the American by six hundredths in fourth.
Johnson said her run felt like “a bumpy ride.”
“I was definitely happy to just be in the finish in one piece,” said the American, who scored her previous career best in February 2018, coming fourth in a downhill in Germany.
Over the past two seasons, she was slowed as she had to work her way back from two severe knee injuries.
“I am just trying to seize every moment and seize every day,” Johnson said. “These podiums have been coming on for a while, so I definitely had the goal to win a World Cup, go for a world championship medal this year. I think this is just the beginning.”
Many racers, including two-time world champion Ilka Stuhec, posted faster split times in the flat opening section, but no one matched Goggia’s pace in the steep part, where the Italian excelled with risky turns.
Organizers had slightly adapted a tricky curve toward the end of the course that caused four racers to crash into the safety netting in Friday’s race.
Austria’s Nicole Schmidhofer suffered a potentially season-ending left knee injury, while two other racers who cashed — defending overall champion Federica Brignone and Alice McKennis Duran of the United States — opted not to start on Saturday.
A super-G on the same hill is scheduled for Sunday.
