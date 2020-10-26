UO, OSU kickoff times announced
The Oregon Ducks‘ football season opener will be in prime time.
The Nov. 7 game against Stanford at Autzen Stadium will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on ABC, as the Pac-12 announced game times for its season openers Monday.
The Ducks defeated the Cardinal 21-6 in Palo Alto last season.
Mario Cristobal has a 13-1 record in home games at Oregon. The lone blemish was the crushing 38-31 overtime loss to the Cardinal in 2018, a game the Ducks led 24-7.
Oregon won last year’s meeting 21-6 in the Pac-12 opener en route to the conference title and a 12-2 overall finish.
Oregon State’s 2020 football season will kickoff at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 7, against Washington State in Reser Stadium.
The OSU-Washington State game will be televised on FS1.
To date, the opener is Oregon State’s only game with a set time.
The Pac-12 previously announced the Ducks’ game against Chip Kelly and UCLA on Friday, Nov. 20, at Autzen Stadium will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN and the rivalry game with Oregon State on Friday, Nov. 27, at Reser Stadium will start at either 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN.
