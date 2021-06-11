REDMOND — Kevin Sanchez recalls telling his older brother two years ago that by his junior year, Crook County would be playing in the Class 5A state basketball tournament.
The elder Sanchez brother certainly had his doubts. Crook County was known for wrestling, not basketball.
“He said we were going to finish fourth or fifth place in the conference,” Sanchez recalled.
But the Cowboys made the leap from a middling Class 5A team in the 2018-19 season into one of the classification’s top squads in one year.
Crook County won the Intermountain Conference and reached its first ever state tournament, and Sanchez was named the Most Valuable Player of the IMC. The team advanced to the state fourth-place game in March 2020 before the remainder of the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Now a senior, Sanchez and the Cowboys are looking toward a possible undefeated regular season heading into the final week.
"This is all crazy," Sanchez said.
The two-year run the Cowboys are on has not come as a surprise to those within the program.
“I knew what I was stepping into last year and how good we could be,” said second-year Crook County coach Jason Mumm. “And I knew we would be just as good if not better this year.”
Even coming off a 1-7 IMC campaign in 2018-19, there was a belief that the program could dramatically improve.
“We knew that if we kept working and kept getting better then something good would happen,” said senior double-double machine Cayden Lowenbach. “And it’s happened. I’ve always known deep down that we were going to do something special.”
Whether from unwavering confidence or teenage naivety, or perhaps a combination of both, the seed that Crook County could become a great team on the hardwood was planted before this year’s senior class even stepped foot in the hallways of Crook County High.
As eighth-graders, the now senior class squared off in the Central Oregon Basketball Organization championship game against Mountain View, and the Cowboys beat the Cougars for the first time that season in the title game.
“That was the biggest win of our careers,” Sanchez recalled. “That was our first championship and after that we never looked back.”
The Cowboys (11-0) cleared perhaps their toughest hurdle to complete an undefeated season Thursday night at Redmond High School. In a matchup between teams with a combined record of 18-1, the Cowboys used a 23-5 run in the first half to cruise to a 69-53 win.
Trailing 19 going into halftime, the Panthers (8-2) clawed back to cut the lead to 12 in the third quarter behind 19 points from Garrett Osborne and 16 from Skyler Jones. But not enough shots were falling for the Panthers to climb all the way back.
Lowenbach led the Cowboys with 22 points, and Sanchez, on an admittedly off night, pitched in 14 points.
But it was Sanchez's twin brother, Jesse, who stood out to his coach in the winning effort.
“If you ask me who the best player tonight for us was, it was Jesse Sanchez,” Mumm said. “When the ball is in his hands, everyone is calm. He ran the show for us.”
Crook County has been willing to put in the work needed to put the program on the map. In a year during which basketball gyms were closed, the work did not stop for the Cowboys.
Much of the offseason was spent on an outdoor court that was built in January. Hours were spent on that court to ensure the previous season was not a fluke.
"We weren’t satisfied with what we did last year," Lowenbach said.
With two games left in the regular season and two of the school's best basketball seasons under their belt, the Cowboys are soaking in the final weeks of their historic two-year run.
"I am proud of my guys for sticking together," Kevin Sanchez said. "It's a big commitment to get to this point. I am proud of my guys for taking care of business."
