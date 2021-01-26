Add Kevin Boss to the list of people who believe that high school football is the best level of football.
The owner of Boss Sports Performance in Bend has the authority to weigh in on the topic having played six seasons in the NFL — including winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2008 — after his college days playing for Western Oregon.
High school football, the Philomath High grad said, was football at its “purest form.”
“The further up you get there is more at stake, there are things that can sour the fun level,” Boss said. “People always joke that the NFL stands for the ‘No Fun League,’ and I had a blast playing in the NFL and I can understand how it got that name, too.”
Boss joined Bulletin Sports Talk to discuss the lessons learned on his way from being an under-recruited athlete out of a small town, to realizing that he might have a professional future in a sport that was once a second fiddle to basketball for him.
“After we lost in the first round of the playoffs my senior year, I thought that was my last football game,” Boss said. “Nowadays kids are committing as juniors in high school. Walking off the field I had already switched my mindset to go win a state championship in basketball and we were able to do that.
“Walking off that field that night I still remember one of my football coaches put his arm around me and said, ‘You know what Kevin, I don’t think this will be your last football game.’”
Boss landed on Western Oregon’s football and basketball teams. After a redshirt freshman season, Boss found himself in the starting lineup at tight end. The next step to the NFL was not a sure thing.
That was until a scout was watching film in the Western Oregon tight end room evaluating another player on a different team and saw flashes from No. 11 playing for the Wolves.
“It was happenstance that he decided to watch the film in our tight end meeting room,” Boss recalled. “Long story short, he is watching the film while (the tight ends) are having a meeting on the side. I remember he turned around, looked at me and he goes, ‘Is that you out there, No. 11?’ And I was like ‘Yah.’ And he said: ‘You are going to play in the NFL.’”
Also discussed on Bulletin Sports Talk was the importance of being a multisport athlete in a world of sports specialization and the time he was fined by Tom Coughlin for not wearing thigh pads at practice during his rookie season with the Giants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.