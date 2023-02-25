PORTLAND — There is no shortage of toughness at the OSAA state wrestling championships. It's a sport that inherently tests the mental fortitude of those who step onto the mat.

Few families in Oregon have been as tough to beat at the state wrestling meet as the Kerrs. After Saturday’s Class 3A meet, the La Pine family now has 11 individual titles among its four siblings. Older brothers David and Derrik Kerr each won three titles: David in 2015, 2016 and 2017; Derrik in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Devon and Kira each picked up their second title on Saturday. Their father, Dave, won one for La Pine in 1989.

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

