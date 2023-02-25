PORTLAND — There is no shortage of toughness at the OSAA state wrestling championships. It's a sport that inherently tests the mental fortitude of those who step onto the mat.
Few families in Oregon have been as tough to beat at the state wrestling meet as the Kerrs. After Saturday’s Class 3A meet, the La Pine family now has 11 individual titles among its four siblings. Older brothers David and Derrik Kerr each won three titles: David in 2015, 2016 and 2017; Derrik in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Devon and Kira each picked up their second title on Saturday. Their father, Dave, won one for La Pine in 1989.
“It is pretty intimidating to try and live up to,” said freshman Dylan Kerr, the youngest of the Kerr clan.
None of those years tested the toughness quite like this one, in which just getting back on the mat was an accomplishment. Two major setbacks — a knee injury for Kira Kerr and a back injury for Dylan Kerr — nearly kept them from competing this season.
"I admire my siblings right now,” Devon Kerr said. “Those are not easy injuries to come back from.”
Kira, a senior, battled through a ruptured ACL and MCL in her left knee shortly after claiming the state title a year ago. The injury kept her sidelined for nearly a year. It wasn’t her first major knee injury. In Kira's freshman year, she had to have the same knee surgically repaired.
Nearly 11 months after surgery, Kira not only won her second title, but she also was named the girls Moda Health athlete of the meet after winning all three of her matches Saturday by pinning her opponents in less than 30 seconds.
Then there is Dylan, who prior to the district meet hadn’t wrestled a single high school match. A spinal fracture just before the season kept him out until the final tournament, where he needed to finish in the top three to qualify for the state meet.
“For a while I wasn’t able to move, and then I got better,” Dylan Kerr said. “But my family and my teammates pushed me to come back."
Dylan Kerr got a tough draw in the first round, taking on undefeated and eventual state champion Mason Buss of Siuslaw, who pinned him in 14 seconds.
Perhaps Dylan's biggest win came in the consolation round against Rainier’s Donovan Smith. A win over Smith would guarantee a spot on the podium, while a loss would end the season. Down 2-0 after the first period, Dylan Kerr pinned Smith to advance. The Kerrs on hand celebrated like he had just won a state title.
“It was liberating,” said Dylan Kerr, who ended up taking fourth in the 195-pound weight class. “It felt like I fulfilled my challenges that were in front of me.”
Joining exclusive club
The teams the Kerrs wrestle for fared well at the state tournament. The La Pine boys won their fourth 3A state wrestling title in the past five years. The girls team picked up its first trophy at this week's OSAA state wrestling championships.
For the first time since a girls team state champion was recognized by the Oregon School Activities Association in 2019, both a boys and girls state champion came from the same program. This was the first year that the girls wrestlers were split into two separate classifications.
“These kids put in so much work, and this is why we do what we do,” said La Pine coach Aaron Flack. “We had some ups and downs, we had some losses that were hard on kids, but to finish out with a couple of team titles is awesome."
Four Hawks — Kira Kerr, Devon Kerr, Tag Deluca and Landyn Philpott — won their respective weight classes. Both the Kerrs and Philpott repeated as champions.
“I feel like my bracket was way tougher than it was last year,” said Philpott, the 132-pound champion. “Winning it here at the coliseum was amazing.”
Philpott defeated Banks’ Jack Vandehey 12-0 in a major decision, while Devon Kerr held on to beat Elmira’s William Walton 9-5 despite dealing with a cut above his right eye that required pausing the match to clean blood on his face.
“I didn’t want to stop,” Devon Kerr said. “I didn’t even notice it and just kept trying to power through. Like anything else, I just had to push through and overcome it.”
Philpott and Kerr, both sophomores, are halfway to joining an exclusive four-time state champion club.
“I think we are going to continue to keep pushing each other to keep getting better the next two years,” Devon Kerr said. “We wrestle each other every day. We are grinding out; it's back and forth. We really match each other’s style.”
Deluca won his first title with a sudden victory, beating Douglas’ Sage Baker 3-1. The sophomore is on pace to become a three-time state champion.
Duran wins first title
For Kira Kerr, it was a repeat performance to win the 145-pound weight class last season. She joins her two older brothers (and younger brother Devon, who won his second title Saturday) as multiple champions.
Kira Kerr made short work of this year's opponents en route to the 155-pound title. Her quarterfinal win over Gilchirst’s Summer Schellinger lasted 28 seconds. Kerr’s semifinal win over Siuslaw’s Jane Lacouture was even shorter — Kerr pinned Lacouture in 15 seconds.
The final match went just as the previous matches went, with a pin of Baker’s Marli Lind in 26 seconds.
“I wanted to get into the match and get out fast, and not try to ruin (my knee) again,” Kerr said. “Physically, I’m not in the shape that I need to be in. That was my thought process the entire tournament, not to jeopardize my future anymore because it sucked not being able to wrestle for that long.”
The La Pine girls team sent five wrestlers to the state tournament, four of them — Jade Seymour (125), Julietta Leal (130), Riley Allison (145) and Kerr — advanced to the championship round.
While the La Pine girls picked up their first team title, another Central Oregon girl wrestler became the first in her program to emerge victorious in her weight class.
Crook County’s MaKenna Duran became the first girl wrestler in program history to win a state title after outlasting Lowell’s Kaili Kirkhart 4-1 in the championship match.
For a program with a trophy case full of state titles, becoming the first to do anything was no easy task. Winning the 120-pound weight class was far from a walk in the park. After a pin in the quarterfinals, Duran needed overtime to beat Kali Williams of Oakridge in the semifinals and reach the title match.
“I’m so happy, all those 7 a.m. runs made it all worth it,” Duran said. “I know that we have a lot of girls coming up in the program so it feels good to be someone that they can look up to.”
Two more teams brought home trophies Friday night. It has become the norm for Culver to win the state title, having won 14 2A/1A state titles since 2007. But this year the Bulldogs finished second behind Illinois Valley.
Culver had a narrow lead going into Friday night's placing round, and had five wrestlers reach championship matches. But it took until the final weight class for the school to get a state champion. For the second year in a row, senior Wylie Johnson was crowned the 285-pound champion, beating Toledo’s Kolby Coxen 5-2.
The Crook County boys finished third in the 4A field behind La Grande and Sweet Home. The Cowboys had four wrestlers in the finals, with Gavin Sandoval winning the 152-pound weight class with a pin of La Grande's Ridge Kehr in the second period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.