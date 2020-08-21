The organizers of the 146th Kentucky Derby, who had hoped their postponed event could become a test case for conducting sports with a limited number of spectators during the novel coronavirus pandemic, had to scrap that hope Friday.
After studying case numbers in the surrounding county and the region, Churchill Downs Inc. announced its signature race Sept. 5 would happen without fans in attendance.
That quashed a detailed plan, released earlier this month, in which there could have been 14% capacity viewing a race run since 1875, traditionally in front of 150,000 or more.
“Churchill Downs has worked diligently over the last several months to plan a safe Derby with a limited number of spectators in attendance,” the organization’s statement read.
“We were confident in that plan but dedicated to remaining flexible using the best and most reliable information available. With the current significant increases in COVID-19 cases in Louisville as well as across the region, we needed to again revisit our planning. We have made the difficult decision to hold this year’s Kentucky Derby on September 5 without fans.”
The Derby already had become an oddity with its quirky position on the calendar following a rescheduling from its customary first Saturday in May.
Not only will it go second instead of its usual first in the Triple Crown procession after the Belmont Stakes ran without spectators June 20, but it also will go after the annual big summer race at Saratoga, the Travers Stakes, which was held Aug. 8.
Tiz the Law won the Belmont and the Travers to cement himself as the foremost story for the first week of September.
If he were to win the Kentucky Derby 11 weeks after the Belmont, he would try for the strangest Triple Crown to date at the Preakness Stakes, which was rescheduled for Oct. 3 at Pimlico.
