On her final throw in the women's javelin at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field Friday night, and likely her final throw in a championship event, Winger unleashed a throw of 210 feet, 1 inch, to win the silver medal. It was the first ever medal for a U.S. women's javelin thrower at the world championships.
Winger, 36 and from Vancouver, Washington, said she was in disbelief after the throw, which moved her from fifth place to second.
"But also, I walked into this meet very much at peace with what has happened," said Winger, who is retiring after this season. "I've always known that's in me. So to finally come through is extremely gratifying in front of a home crowd."
Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber won gold at 219-6.
Winger said she plans to compete in a couple more meets in Europe this season before calling it quits. She has competed in four Olympics — serving as the USA flag bearer in 2021 — six world championships and has a career-best of 218-8. During her career, she tore an ACL twice.
"I'm just amazed these results are coming after my second ACL tear and making the decision for my husband to coach me," Winger said. "I'm really just trying to enjoy this last season. When you do the right stuff, victory can come."
And to win a world silver medal just two hours from her home added to the thrill.
"I felt like every single person in that stadium was cheering for me," she said.
That includes Barber.
"I'm so happy for Kara," Barber said. "She's a friend and she's been on the circuit since I started. To watch her journey over the last couple years, coming back from her second knee injury, I'm so happy to be standing on the podium with her. … Unbelievable. What a way to go out."
Winger, who competed collegiately at Purdue, said she has thought a lot about her first knee injury at age 26 and how it derailed her career.
"What could I have done if I hadn't had that devastating injury and had to battle back from it?" she said. "But to still be here for one more time … I want to show younger girls that if you stick around your dreams can come true.
"I've gotten so much more out of track than I ever thought I would, and it's not about medals, it's about the people I compete with. I love all of it."
