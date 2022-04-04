APTOPIX NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) shoots against Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans.

 Gerald Herbert/AP

Kansas rallies to win title, 72-69

NEW ORLEANS — Kansas pulled off the biggest comeback in national championship history Monday night, getting a big game from David McCormack, crucial shots from Remy Martin and surviving a tying 3-pointer by North Carolina's Caleb Love that missed everything at the buzzer for a 72-69 victory in the Superdome.

The senior-laden Jayhawks trailed the Tar Heels 40-25 at halftime before rallying to win their fourth national title, and the second for coach Bill Self, on the same floor where they lost to Kentucky in the title game a decade ago.

David McCormack's offensive rebound and stick-back gave the Jayhawks a 70-69 lead with 1:16 left. And after Armando Bacot turned the ball over at the other end, his sprained ankle from the semifinals finally giving out, McCormack added another basket with 22.3 seconds left to give Kansas some breathing room.

—Associated Press

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.