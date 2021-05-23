As Central Oregon’s population continues to grow, so does interest in outdoor activities. Residents are continually finding more ways to enjoy all there is to see and do outside.
Of particular note is an ever-increasing interest in golf, especially by children under the age of 18.
Brasada Ranch is just one of the area’s many facilities to notice the surge in youth enthusiasm.
“With so many kids attending school from home, we’ve added an after-school golf program,” said Zach Swoffer, Brasada’s director of golf operations.
The program includes an introductory class on basic fundamentals of golf for resort guests and members, Swoffer noted.
Only a few miles away at Pronghorn, director of golf Jerell Grow has noticed a significant increase in youth interest as well. “The Academy at Pronghorn has clinics, lessons, and schools that fit any schedule and ability,” Grow said. “Jeff Ritter and Erika Stoner (who run the academy) are here to help juniors in 2021.”
The golf industry has also witnessed an influx of new teaching platforms and frameworks specifically designed to get juniors involved and excited about the game of golf. Many of Central Oregon’s facilities have quickly adopted these programs and are seeing results.
This year Widgi Creek Golf Club in Bend is implementing Operation 36, a player-development program geared toward helping juniors understand every aspect of the game, from etiquette to short game and scoring.
“The program uses divisions and points to motivate productive practice, with the goal to shoot 36 for nine holes from yardages beginning at as little as 225 yards from the hole,” said Taylor Giacomini, head professional at Widgi Creek.
Though Widgi Creek has had a relatively small demographic of junior golfers in the past, numbers are on the rise, Giacomini added. The two Operation 36 classes this spring are four juniors ages 6 to 10 and 11 to 13. An additional series of summer classes will start in July.
Junior golf is also on the rise at Juniper Golf Course in Redmond, which has hired a new teaching professional, Hayden Stratton, who will be running PGA Junior League, coaching nights during the week, and facilitating three different themed junior camps this season.
For years, the Central Oregon Junior Golf Association (COJGA) has provided juniors a chance to compete at some of the area’s finest courses for an affordable price. Area PGA professional and founder of the Modern Golf Club, Nate Kitt, has stepped in to enhance the COJGA experience in 2021.
“While COJGA’s history has provided a great tournament series offering, if you weren’t already a golfer, there was nothing available to our community’s families,” Kitt said. “I came in this year with the intention of creating more opportunities for our burgeoning community and thus the Level 1 Exposure Membership to COJGA was born. The membership features introductory clinics and on-course experiences to expose nongolfers and beginners to the joys of the game.”
A full schedule of summer tournaments and clinics can be found on the COJGA website, cojga.org. For more information about the Modern Golf Club, visit moderngolfclub.com.
In addition to COJGA, juniors also have the opportunity to experience friendly competition through PGA Junior League. The program was started by the PGA of America a number of years ago and has continued to grow in popularity with Central Oregon juniors ever since. Participating courses field a team of juniors that compete against other teams on Saturday afternoons throughout the summer.
The program’s emphasis is on fun, and parent involvement is key to success.
“It’s impossible for coaches to be everywhere at once, so we rely on parents to keep things moving along and offer kind words of encouragement,” said Zach Lampert, facility manager at Meadow Lakes in Prineville. “However, instruction and coaching are the sole responsibility of the professional coaches.”
There is no shortage of outdoor recreation to be found in Central Oregon, especially during the warm summer months. One of the fastest growing outdoor pursuits continues to be junior golf. Area courses have taken notice and have made junior engagement a top priority.
Whether your child is a rank beginner, or has their eyes on a college scholarship, there’s a program in Central Oregon tailored to their specific needs and wants.
