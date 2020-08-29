OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Dustin Johnson says his game feels similar to last week when he had the easiest of his 23 career victories.
It just doesn’t look that way at the BMW Championship.
Every par at Olympia Fields is hard work, and Johnson played the final 13 holes Saturday with nothing worse than that. It’s what carried him to a 1-under 69 and a share of the lead with Hideki Matsuyama, leaving them as the only players under par going into the final round.
“I feel like it’s fairly similar, just obviously these conditions and the greens are a lot more difficult,” he said. “This is pretty much a major championship venue, and the conditions, the way it’s set up, it’s playing just like a major.”
Matsuyama, who had a three-shot lead early when he holed a bunker shot for eagle at the start and stuffed a wedge in tight for birdie on No. 4, fell back with a string of bogeys and held it together for a 69.
“Great start and then just had to hang on,” Matsuyama said. “Just tried to do what I could to stay in, and I was happy with how it went.”
Johnson and Matsuyama were at 1-under 209. Everyone else was over par going into the final round.
Sunday is one last chance for some players to be among the top 30 who advance to the FedEx Cup finale, and one last round for others — like Tiger Woods — to prepare for the U.S. Open on a course that plays every bit as tough.
Patrick Cantlay only hit five fairways and didn’t make a birdie as he tumbled out of a tie for the lead with a 75 that left him five shots behind and might cost him a spot in the Tour Championship.
Rory McIlroy had to play left-handed to escape the base of a tree in starting the back nine with a bogey, and he finished with a shot he thought was going to be long, came up 70 feet short and led to a three-putt bogey for a 73. He still was only three shots back assuming he plays.
McIlroy said after the round his wife is expecting their first child, news they had shared with family and friends but was revealed during the NBC broadcast. He said his caddie and best friend, Harry Diamond, has kept a phone in his pocket to not miss a call. And if it’s time, he said, “I’m out of here.”
Jon Rahm matched the low round of the day at 66 that could have easily been one shot better if not for a blunder that even he couldn’t believe. He forgot to set a marker down on the green before picking up his golf ball on No. 5, freezing in his tracks when he realized what happened.
“I was thinking of somebody else or something else … and yeah, I just picked up the ball without marking it, simple as that,” Rahm said after a round that left him only three behind. “I can’t really give you an explanation. It’s one of those things that happen in golf. Never thought it would in my professional career, but here we are.”
Joaquin Niemann had a 68 and was part of the group at 1-over 211 that included Adam Scott (70) and Mackenzie Hughes (69).
Woods, meanwhile, had a reasonable start to his round and wasn’t losing much ground until he lost a tee shot into the water right of the 17th fairway and then smothered a fairway metal to the left. He missed a short putt for triple bogey and shot 72.
Also Saturday:
Nordqvist fires 62 to take top spot on NW Arkansas leaderboard: ROGERS, Ark. — Anna Nordqvist shot a 9-under 62 to take a three-stroke lead over Sei Young Kim into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Tied for the first-round lead after a 64, Nordqvist hit all 18 greens in regulation at Pinnacle Country Club in her second straight bogey-free round.
“I played really solid both today and yesterday,” Nordqvist said. “Got off to a great start. Had a lot of good opportunities. Made a few putts early and just kept going. Felt like I hit my irons really well.”
The 33-year-old Swede birdied five of the first six holes and seven of the first 10 in the round interrupted by an afternoon thunderstorm. She added two more on the par-3 15th and par-5 18th to get to 16-under 126.
Kim followed an opening 65 with a 64. She eagled the 18th and closed with a birdie on the par-4 ninth. Playing alongside local favorite Stacy Lewis, Kim was making the turn when the storm hit.
Lewis, the former University of Arkansas player who won the 2014 event, was 8 under after a 68.
Nelly Korda (63), Jenny Shin (63) and Austin Ernst (65) were 12 under. Angela Stanford (66) was 10 under.
Jackie Stoelting, who was atop the leaderboard after Friday’s round after returning to the tour after a 14-month maternity break, shot 70.
Alexa Pano, the 16-year-old Florida amateur playing on a sponsor exemption, made the cut. She followed an opening 72 with a 67 to get to 3 under.
Walters doubles advantage at U.K. Championship: BIRMINGHAM, England — South African Justin Walters doubled his lead to two strokes with a 3-under 69 in the third round of the U.K. Championship on the European Tour .
Walters is 12 under par overall at The Belfry and has led after every round so far. He is chasing his first European Tour title after being runner-up three times.
Benjamin Hebert (70) and two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer (66) share second at 10-under 206.
German wins Women’s British Amateur: LIVERPOOL, England — In another win for German golf, Aline Krauter rallied from an early deficit to win the Women’s British Amateur with a 1-up victory over Annabell Fuller at West Lancashire.
The victory came a week after Sophia Popov won the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon.
Krauter, a 20-year-old who plays at Stanford, was 3 down through four holes of the 18-hole championship match. She won six of the next eight holes to build a 3-up lead and eventually closed it out.
The victory gives Krauter, a a spot in the Women’s British Open next year at Carnoustie.
