February’s traditional signing period has become a relic, replaced by a December early signing period that saw the vast majority of FBS recruits sign binding national letters of intent.
But there were still a few undecided or unsigned recruits.
One of the biggest — both literally and figuratively — was 247Sports four-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones, an Alabama commit who stands 6 feet 61/2 inches and tips the scales at 340 pounds.
Despite a commitment to coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, Jones elected not to sign in December and check out his options, eventually narrowing his list to a final four of Alabama, Baylor, Georgia Tech and Oregon.
While that top four made for an interesting graphic, the reality of the situation was a two-scenario battle for Jones — stick with his commitment to Alabama or flip to Oregon.
On Wednesday, fans got their answer, as Jones announced he was ready to flip and sign with the Ducks.
For Jones, one of the primary keys to his decision was his January trip to Eugene.
“Man, the people are amazing and the facilities are top class,” he told The Oregonian. “They have a specific tutor building just for student-athletes. (The) trip was great. (I) had a lot of fun.”
Here is what 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons had to say about Jones as a recruit:
“Massive human being, knock-kneed with length and bulk. Really effective as a space eater in high school. Difficult to move. Nimble and athletic for a big-bodied kid. Capable of collapsing the pocket when he wants to. Has the length to disrupt throwing lanes. Far from a finished product. Seems to be content with stalemates too often at the line of scrimmage. Inconsistent motor and doesn’t always react as quickly as you’d like. Not as consistently physical as he should be. Body may be better suited for the offensive line. Body type presents him as an upside prospect with the potential to be a power five starter and impact player. With development, could become a mid to late-round NFL Draft pick if not higher but he needs work.”
With a big-bodied defensive tackle in the middle, Oregon’s defense should allow five-star linebackers Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell more room to pursue the football.
That is a scary proposition for future opponents.
Oregon’s recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 Conference for just the second time in school history, but also for the second consecutive year.
