SUNRIVER —
It would not be a surprise if Summit boys golf coach Andy Heinly carried around a rabbit’s foot in his pocket, or spent some of his time on the golf course searching for four-leaf clovers.
With a little good fortune next year, the Class 6A state golf tournament will return after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am praying that we play a state tournament next year,” said Heinly, in his eighth year at Summit. “This group is as good of a team that I have had at Summit since I’ve been here. This is as talented and as deep of a group that I have had.”
The latest example came on the links of the Crosswater golf course, where on a pristine Wednesday afternoon the five Summit golfers made up the top five on the leaderboard — Sam Renner, Lucas Hughes, Ethan Jaehn, Jakob Hansen and Brody Grieb. The highest score of the bunch was only five shots over par in the La Pine Invitational, which also included Bend High, Mountain View and La Pine.
“That’s college-level stuff,” said Heinly of his team that combined to average one shot over par.
The Storm totaled a 288 for the team victory. Renner won the tournament with a 7-under-par 65. Hansen finished with a 73, followed by Hughes with a 74, Grieb (76) and Jaehn (77).
James Bjorvik led the way for the runner-up Lava Bears (332), finishing five shots over par with a 77. Wyatt Neet and Weston Shaffer each shot an 84 in Mountain View’s third-place finish (376). Ridgeview’s Dylan Bojanowski also shot an 84, Dale Nelzen of Redmond carded an 86 and La Pine’s Aidan Crowley led the Hawks with an 83.
In a year without a district or state tournament, and with several players looking ahead to playing in amateur events during the summer, it would be easy for a team to blow off the high school season.
But not this year’s Storm team.
“Our group of guys play all the time together,” Heinly said. “It is one of those deals where they are competing against each other, but they are competing with and for each other. So they are a fun group to watch because they are golfers and that is what they do.”
Two of the Summit golfers have been competing against one another most of their golfing careers before playing for the Storm.
Renner and Hughes, both juniors, have had an eye on one another on the golf course for about a decade, as the two first began competing against each other when they were just 6 years old.
“We have been battling it out since we were very young,” said Renner, who did not bogey a single hole and carded an eagle on the sixth hole. “We have developed a friendship through golf and are not likely to ever stop. A lot of great friendships are made through golf.”
Constantly playing against one another, including poking fun at one another with a sarcastic comment after one hits a less-than-ideal shot, has brought the best out of the two elder statesmen of the Storm team.
“You are always trying to one-up each other and then you keep going lower and lower without even realizing it,” said Hughes, who admitted he might have shot a little better than his 74 Wednesday had he been in the same pairing as Renner. “Then it just feels normal to shoot under par consistently. We really do build up each other’s games.”
Last time Summit competed in the state tournament it finished third behind Jesuit and Mountainside with Hughes and Renner, then freshmen, in the mix. Hughes finished eighth while Renner tied for 27th on the leaderboard.
The Storm golfers are hoping for another chance at state next spring when they are seniors.
“I’m fortunate I have a group of guys where golf is what they do,” Heinly said. “I have the spoils.”
