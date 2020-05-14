Olympics
IOC creates $800M fund to assist Tokyo amid postponement — The International Olympic Committee has created an $800 million fund to cover increased costs associated with the 12-month postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, providing a starting point for estimating the financial hit the IOC will absorb from the scheduling shift resulting from the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. Of the funds, about $650 million will go to cover operating expenses associated with postponing the games from summer 2020 to summer 2021, which the IOC announced in March, with the remaining $150 million going to individual international sport federations (IFs) and national organizing committees (NOCs) to help cover cash-flow shortages. The $800 million figure represents only the IOC’s contribution and does not include the expected losses for the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee and the Japanese government. A previous budget estimate pegged the overall cost to the Tokyo 2020 committee, Japan and the city of Tokyo of hosting the Olympics at $12.6 billion. “We are now working … to have these games in a safe environment for all participants,” Bach said. “We are one year and two months from the opening of these postponed Olympic Games. We should not fuel any speculation on any future development.”
Football
New Seahawks DB Dunbar facing 4 counts of armed robbery in Florida — Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar, who was acquired in a trade from Washington in March and expected to compete for the team’s starting right cornerback job, is facing four counts of armed robbery with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with an incident late Wednesday night in Florida with a warrant for his arrest issued Thursday afternoon. New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is also facing four robbery charges as well as four charges of aggravated assault with a firearm in the same incident in which roughly $73,500 in cash and watches were stolen. TMZ Sports first reported the news which was confirmed via Twitter by the Miramar, Florida, Police Department.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.