Injured Foss misses final round of NFR

LAS VEGAS — Just as he appeared to be gaining some momentum at the biggest event in his sport, Austin Foss was derailed by an injury at the National Finals Rodeo.

The bareback rider from Terrebonne was not on the start list at the Thomas & Mack Center again Saturday for the second straight night. An injured shoulder dropped Foss out of the 15-rider field on Friday, one night after he turned in his best performance of the finals with a tie for second place in the eighth of 10 rounds of competition.

Foss, appearing in his fourth finals, had also tied for fifth place in Round 6, his first top-six finish and first paycheck at this NFR.

Entering the finals with the No. 11 world ranking, the 27-year-old Foss finished 14th in the average scoring (563.5 points on seven rides).

Clayton Biglow secured the world bareback title with a first-place score of 93 for Saturday’s final round. The California cowboy posted first-place finishes in five of the final six rounds. He won the average with a score of 886.5/10.

Iowa’s Tim O’Connell was second in Saturday’s round with a score of 91.5. He finished second in the average at 871.5/10.

— Bulletin staff report