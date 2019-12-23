EUGENE — Oregon women’s basketball, led by superstar guard Sabrina Ionescu, is scoring less and allowing fewer points and a lower shooting percentage, rebounding and distributing the ball better compared with a year ago.

With Saturday’s 89-51 rout of Kansas State marking the end of their pre-Pac-12 schedule, the No. 2 Ducks (10-1) are in a nearly identical position overall to their 11-1 mark before Pac-12 play last season. But Oregon is a much deeper team this year, and those personnel additions are proving vitally important as most of the team’s starters are producing less thus far.

“I feel like we have a lot of improvement yet to make,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “I don’t think we’ve played anywhere near our best basketball. I think we’re going to continue to get better and better and better. We want to be playing our best basketball in March and April; that’s what I most concern myself with.”

Oregon still has a nonconference road trip to UConn looming in February, but comparing its marks to a year ago shows some of the strides it has made, especially on the defensive end.

Nonconference opponents are scoring 56.1 points and shooting 35.5% from the field against the Ducks compared with 61.5 points and 39.2% last season.

“The defense is getting there,” Graves said. “We’re tinkering with things. We ran about eight different types of defense (against UC Riverside Monday), coverages, et cetera. We’re figuring that out, still a work in progress.”

However, Oregon is scoring 88.1 points and shooting 49.4% from the field, including 36.2% from 3-point range, all decreases from last season, but rebounding more (43.36 to 39.0), with more assists (22.5 to 20.2) and blocks (4.0 to 3.1).

Most of those statistical changes can be traced directly to Ionescu, whose scoring is down to 15 points compared with 20 last season but is averaging more rebounds (9.36 from 8.3) and assists (9.18 from 8.8) despite fewer minutes (31.81 from 34.21).

Asked if she feels fresher with the lighter workload, which included sitting the last 11 minutes against Kansas State after notching her third triple-double of the season and NCAA record 21st of her career, Ionescu answered succinctly.

“Yeah,” she said. “I feel good.”

Ionescu’s shooting percentage is down slightly (46.6 from 48.5) but her 3-point shooting is off dramatically to 32.3% (21 of 65) compared with her outrageous nation-leading 55.6% (35 of 63) in nonconference play last year.

Of course, Ionescu is not alone in this regard.

Satou Sabally missed four games due to playing with the German national team and one with an unspecified ailment, but she is scoring less and shooting at a lower percentage than last season and sharpshooter Erin Boley’s scoring and shooting percentages are down from a year ago. Ruthy Hebard is essentially in line with her production from a year ago, while Taylor Chavez and Lydia Giomi are both contributing more and bigger roles and the additions of Minyon Moore, Holly Winterburn, Jaz Shelley and Lucy Cochrane are more than offsetting the losses of Maite Cazorla and Oti Gildon.

Graves could not attribute Boley’s drop to anything specific other than teams trying to take her out of Oregon’s game plan.

“We don’t run a lot for (Boley); she is a recipient of others making plays,” Graves said. “The way I look at it is if they’re taking Erin away that leaves a lot of open court for Minyon and Sabrina and Ruthy and Satou to make plays. Even when she’s not on, you’ve still got to guard her and you’ve still got to guard her deep because she can go off at any moment.”

The Ducks are on break until Thursday and have an exhibition against NAIA Corban on Saturday before opening Pac-12 play with Colorado and Utah on Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, respectively.

Graves is quite aware that Oregon’s caliber of competition is about to take an enormous step up.

“It’s not going to be this easy,” he said. “These 40-point games, we might as well put those in the back of our heads because they’re not going to happen again.”