Grace Benson knew something special had happened when she looked up at the scoreboard and saw "36." Her 200-yard freestyle relay teammate Kamryn Meskill was unaware until after exiting the pool that they had just shattered the state record.

The Lava Bears won the relay in 1 minute, 36.4 seconds — more than two seconds faster than the previous 5A state record set at the 2015 state meet — Saturday at the Intermountain Conference swimming championships at Bend's Juniper Swim & Fitness Center.

