Grace Benson knew something special had happened when she looked up at the scoreboard and saw "36." Her 200-yard freestyle relay teammate Kamryn Meskill was unaware until after exiting the pool that they had just shattered the state record.
“I knew the record was 38 and when I saw the 36 I started yelling at everyone,” said the senior Benson. “We were all jumping around, it was super exciting. I’m glad I got to do it with these girls.”
Benson, Meskill, Jacquelyn Horning and Maddie Thornton broke the record set by Summit’s relay team of Gianna Belza, Merritt Allen, Alison Epple and Mackenzie Halligan at the 2015 state meet when they finished in 1:38.97.
“It shows that they are ready for state,” said Bend High coach and IMC girls coach of the year Brandon Powers. “I thought they swam really well considering their club coach had them practice this morning.”
Entering Saturday’s state-qualifying meet, the Lava Bears relay team anticipated that it would threaten the record, but it just came earlier and faster than expected.
“We knew that we could get some records,” Meskill said. “I don’t think we expected to beat it at this meet, and not by two seconds.”
Take the Lava Bears out of the 200 freestyle relay, and Mountain View’s relay team of Kinley Wigle, Sienna LeFeber, Emma Bronson and Lexi Williams would have also set the record, as the Cougars finished in 1:38.48.
The same Bend quartet nearly broke another state record on Saturday. Meskill, Horning, Thornton and Benson won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:34.82, which was a fraction of a second off of the state record set by Crescent Valley in 2008 (3:34.63).
Bend will have a chance at two more state records at the state championship meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton this Friday and Saturday.
“We are going to get after it again at state,” Benson said. “We are looking forward to a fast pool and a lot more competition."
The Bend girls team swam away from the field at the IMC championships, claiming the conference crown with 323 team points, ahead of Summit (251.5) and Mountain View (193.5).
Meskill was named the swimmer of the meet for the second consecutive year after winning the 50 freestyle (23.01) and the 100 butterfly (55.09) to go along with the two relay titles.
Thornton, a freshman, also won two individual titles: the 200 freestyle (1:51.54) and the 100 backstroke (56.64). Thornton’s impressive debut at the district meet caught Powers off guard.
“I was surprised by Maddie,” Powers said. “She has always been a fast swimmer, but she got her best times in all of her events. For her to drop significant times shows that she has a lot more in her than she realizes.”
The Summit boys team won the IMC title convincingly, finishing with 344 points, 148 points ahead of second-place Caldera (196).
The Storm boys won all three of the relays and had four individual champions on Saturday.
Summit's Kian Warnock and Bend’s Makalu Ostrom were named the co-swimmers of the meet. Warnock won the 50 freestyle (22.01) and finished second in the 100 backstroke. He also was on the first-place finishing 200 IM relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Landon Egeland, along with being on the winning 200 IM and 400 freestyle relay teams, won the 200 (1:43.41) and 500 freestyle (4:42.25). Liam Gilman won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.93 to help the Storm claim the IMC title.
“I was really impressed with how they swam,” said Summit coach Jennifer Robeson, who along with Caldera’s Elizabeth Meskill was named the IMC’s co-coach of the year. “They really stepped up to swim the way they did. They didn’t hold anything back and swam as hard as they could.”
