The first year of open-water swimming for Ilsa Feierabend is already a rousing success.
At the 28th Annual Cascade Lakes Swim Series & Festival at Elk Lake, the 29-year-old from Portland had the fastest time in the women’s 5,000-meter, and then followed it up with a win in the women's 1,500-meter.
Feierabend finished the 1,500 in 19 minutes and 55.3 seconds, making her the only swimmer — male or female — to break 20 minutes in the race. Her time of 1:08:21.28 was the fourth fastest of all the swimmers.
“I had no idea where people were,” said Feierabend, who swam collegiately at the University of Vermont. “I wasn’t really paying attention to anyone else, I was just like ‘it is so great out.’ Swimming in a lake there are more waves and currents, and you are swimming on top of people sometimes, but it is just nice to be outside to swim.”
The swimming conditions — calm, glassy water with temperatures above 70 degrees — were near perfect for the two lengthy swims put on by the Central Oregon Masters Aquatics.
“It is a great day for a swimmer,” said Erik Kropp, one of the race organizers. “You don’t want to have the waves. The water is 72 degrees, which is great swimming and you have nice blue skies. Everything has gone very smoothly.”
The event kicked off at 8:30 a.m., when dozens of swimmers from 18 to 73 years old plunged into Elk Lake to begin their 5,000-meter swim. First out of the water was 57-year-old Hardy Lussier of Bend, finishing in 1:05.18.12, eight seconds faster than 22-year-old Jonathan Cook.
The 5,000-meter swim is a challenging race where the key is to temper the urge to start out fast. Swimmers went around a 2,000-meter diamond then took two laps arounds 1,500 triangles.
“By far the hardest part is pacing yourself,” said Stacey Kiefer of Bend, who finished 12th overall in 5,000, then later swam again in the 1,500. “When it is a long event, people take off really fast at the beginning and then you settle into your pace. Knowing your body and your endurance is really important, because if you start going too fast too soon, then you aren’t going to have a fun ending.”
Matt Gilman, 46, of Redmond, won the men’s 1,500, which started in the early afternoon. Gilman did not race in the 5,000, which he felt was a benefit to him. Gilman beat G53-year-old Glenn Voelz, who finished second in 20:35.0 in the 1,500 and in 1:09:08.0 in the 5,000.
“I wasn’t feeling too great during the warm up, but I only did the 1,500 and others also did the 5,000, so that made it a little easier,” Gilman said, whose winning time was 20:31.2. “I felt like I was in a pretty smooth rhythm right from the beginning.”
While Feierabend made a splash in her first go around at the Cascade Lakes Swim Series. It is an event that participants have returned to year after year for nearly three decades.
"A lot of people do this event and events like this every year," Kiefer said. "There is great camaraderie and friendships that are built. It is just a lot of fun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.