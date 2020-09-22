Ice season begins Nov. 2 at Pavilion
The upcoming ice season will begin at The Pavilion in Bend on Nov. 2, but without hockey leagues, according to a Tuesday news release from the Bend Park & Recreation District.
Registration for ice programs will open on Oct. 5.
Programs will include learn to skate, freestyle skate, learn to play hockey, stick practice sessions, curling leagues, public open skate sessions, and more. Schedules and program descriptions will be available to preview beginning Oct. 2 at register.bendparksandrec.org.
Hockey leagues will not take place for youth or adults as the upcoming season begins. Hockey is classified as a contact sport by the Oregon Health Authority, therefore, scrimmages, games, leagues and activities that involve direct contact will not occur at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pavilion will offer hockey skills and drills opportunities for further development, including a new opportunity with all-star skills and a progressive leaderboard competition. For up-and-coming hockey players, The Pavilion offers learn-to-play youth hockey sessions.
“We know not starting the season with hockey leagues is a disappointment and we look forward to offering hockey again when public officials determine it is safe to do so,” said Sue Glenn, recreation services manager for Bend Parks and Rec.
There will be changes to processes for check-in and movement through The Pavilion to help ensure distancing and to minimize contact with others.
Patrons and spectators will use exterior doors and one-way flow to the ice sheet. Food and beverage concessions will not be offered, and patrons will be asked to depart promptly following on-ice activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.