It's going to be a bad day to be a plate of Thanksgiving food on Thursday. Summit's offensive line is coming to wreak havoc. 

Seniors Hank Brundage and Spencer Elliott are likely going light on turkey and sides and going hard on pumpkin pie. Sophomore Cameron Gadsby is diving into a bowl of mashed potatoes, senior center Carter Nelson and junior tackle Zach High are scarfing down stuffing, while junior tackle Braden Bailey will eat just about anything as long as it's smothered in gravy.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.