It's going to be a bad day to be a plate of Thanksgiving food on Thursday. Summit's offensive line is coming to wreak havoc.
Seniors Hank Brundage and Spencer Elliott are likely going light on turkey and sides and going hard on pumpkin pie. Sophomore Cameron Gadsby is diving into a bowl of mashed potatoes, senior center Carter Nelson and junior tackle Zach High are scarfing down stuffing, while junior tackle Braden Bailey will eat just about anything as long as it's smothered in gravy.
One thing the offensive linemen agree on: Brundage — the 245-pound offensive and defensive lineman — would put away the most plates of food on Thanksgiving day.
Summit’s coach can’t disagree with his players' assessment.
“He would do it just to get the accolades,” said coach Corben Hyatt. “He might make himself sick Thursday night just to come out on top.”
Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast is just an appetizer for the main course Friday night, when No. 1 Summit meets for a second time No. 2 Wilsonville in the Class 5A state championship at 7 p.m. at Hillsboro Stadium. The Storm won their first and only state championship in 2015, a win Friday night can give them a second trophy.
“There is a reason why we are talking about a 2015 championship and the possibility of a 2022 championship,” Hyatt said. You can have an amazing quarterback, you can have an amazing running back and receivers, but it starts with the offensive line. And those guys really set the tone.”
When senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael carved up Thurston for five touchdowns in the first half of a 41-14 in the semifinals last Friday, he gave the line the credit. “They gave me all the time that I needed to find my guys,” Carmichael said.
After Sam Stephens, who set the school record for rushing yards in a season, ran for 265 yards and four touchdowns to clinch at least a share of the IMC title in the middle of October, he also praised the linemen. “My O-line was blocking as hard as they could for me, I’m going to run as hard as I can for them,” Stephens said.
Brundage, Nelson, Elliott, Bailey, Gadsby and High have paved the way for an offense that has scored 35 or more points in 10 of 12 games this fall and are on the brink of glory.
When the Storm walked off the field last November after falling the 6A quarterfinals to Tualatin, there was a sense amongst the team — even before the move to 5A was made official — that with returning players, especially in the trenches, another deep run in the playoffs was possible.
“Losing that game and all those senior guys that we all loved, that sucked,” Elliott said. “But we did know that we had another year to go and we weren’t going to let that happen again. And we came back with vengeance. We want to take it all this time.”
'A lot of emotion'
And vengeance Summit took. In the first year since returning to 5A the Storm cleared every hurdle put before them. They beat every 5A team they faced, with the only loss coming in a 19-12 defensive battle in the season opener rematch against 6A semifinalist Tualatin.
Since that opening loss, the Storm have rolled off 11 consecutive wins, became Bend’s top football team for the second year in a row, claimed the IMC title and picked up wins against the three other 5A semi finalists — Bend High, Wilsonville and Thurston — during the regular season by an average of 21 points.
“We have been playing with each other for so long,” Brundage said. “On the field, off the field, we are really good buddies. We really put it together this year because we have worked together before. We knew what we were doing.”
As the bracket’s top overall seed, Summit rolled through Hood River Valley, Central and then throttled Thurston for a second time to reach the championship game.
Days leading into the final game of the season, the Storm have earned the right to feel confident going into a second meeting with the Wildcats, who survived a battle against Bend High in the semifinals.
"They have some good dudes," Elliott said. "At this point, every team has good dudes. They can play, but we were able to take care of them last time, and we plan on doing it again this time. It is going to take our best effort the whole entire game."
After dismantling Thurston, Hyatt had a phone conversation with Dan Lever — coach at Silverton, who previously was at Tualatin — on how navigate the week leading up to the biggest game.
Lever, who coached the team that ousted Summit last fall, fell short in the 6A final to Central Catholic 44-14. In retrospect, Lever told Hyatt that he put too much emphasis on it being the final game, the final time they play with each other. And on the field, the Timberwolves played tight rather than loose and free on the field against the Rams.
So Storm players and coaches are keeping things light this week to make sure they cherish the time remaining in the season. With a week off from school, the players went to lunch with their position coaches. On Wednesday, they went bowling at Lava Lanes before practice. On Thursday morning, the team invited former players, parents a supporters to attend their final practice before holiday festivities.
“They understand the importance of the game and what it means,” said Hyatt, who took six running backs out to eat at Chicken Bonz. “The thing that I want them to look back on is that this was fun. Obviously we want to hold a (championship) trophy up. We are a veteran group, our kids understand and have played in big games a lot.”
Friday morning, the team will pile into buses, have a police escort out of town and make the 3½-hour drive to Hillsboro Stadium, with a pit stop at Lewis & Clark College in southwest Portland for a walk-through, before having their final pre-game meal and taking on Wilsonville for the 5A title.
"We are feeling a lot of emotion going into this one," Elliott said. "Coming out on top would cap off a great four years."
