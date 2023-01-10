It was just a few short years ago when the Intermountain Conference basketball schedule reflected the current structure of teams playing each other three times.
After Summit took down Redmond 57-41 Monday night in the first of three meetings, Jon Frazier was reminded of just how difficult it is to face the same team on three occasions.
“I forgot how hard it is,” said the Summit boys basketball coach. “It is a challenge to turn around and see the same team again two weeks later. By the time you get to that third game, you just really know each other really well and it is tough to beat a team three times.
“There is just something a little different about league games.”
Getting through the IMC is all the more challenging when the conference is loaded with talented teams, which has proven to be the case thus far into the season, as the consensus is that the IMC is the toughest and deepest conference in Class 5A.
It was a matchup of two of the best 5A teams when the Panthers and the Storm squared off Monday night in the Summit High gym. Redmond (9-2 overall, 1-1 IMC) had won its previous five games and was coming off of an impressive, confidence-boosting win over Mountain View the previous week, while Summit (7-3, 2-0) has maintained its status as one of the 5A state title contenders, despite a few bumps along the way.
Monday’s OSAAtoday Coaches Poll — with Summit No. 1, Redmond No. 3 and Mountain View No. 5 — proves just that. In the OSAA computer rankings Monday, Redmond was No. 1 and Summit No. 5.
“We kinda came into the game as underdogs in rankings,” said Summit junior Pearson Carmicahel. “But we knew that we weren’t.”
Redmond took a 14-12 lead after the first quarter, when senior wing Tyler Jackman made a layup at the buzzer. Midway through the second quarter, Summit went on a 7-0 run to take a 21-18 lead after falling behind by four.
Summit led 24-22 at halftime, and Frazier said he felt fortunate that his team was up going into the break. Redmond coach Reagan Gilbertson said that a couple of missed shots in the first 16 minutes kept his team from taking a lead.
“We missed a few layups and turned the ball over early,” Gilbertson said. “I feel like we could have been up in the first half, but that wasn’t the case.”
Summit increased its lead to 12 in the span of eight minutes in the third quarter. Junior guard Collin Moore scored six of his 12 points in the quarter, while Carmichael scored nine of his game-high 24 points in the third period.
Perhaps just as important, the Storm held the Panthers to just eight points in the quarter.
“It was all defense in the second half,” Carmichael said. “The offense started a little rough, but once we slowed it down and started playing our game, good things happened.”
Junior Miguel Taylor had three steals, 12 rebounds and two blocks for the Storm, while senior Hogan Carmichael battled with Redmond big man Evan Otten all game. Otten finished with a team-high 14 points, and senior Tanner Jones and junior Colton Horner each added nine points for the Panthers.
“Evan is a stud. He is physically imposing and really skilled,” Frazier said. “You are never going to stop him, but our goal was to make him work. I thought Hogan’s defense was great on him. I thought he competed like crazy.”
Summit will host Mountain View (which fell 60-54 to Bend High Monday) on Thursday, while Redmond will host Caldera (which picked up a 51-47 win over Ridgeview Monday) on Wednesday.
In a league as deep and competitive as the IMC, there is little time to wallow in a loss — especially when each team will face each other at least two more times this season.
“My message to the team was that this is one game,” Gilbertson said. “We have to be ready to play Caldera on Wednesday. I know the guys wanted this one bad, but it didn’t happen. We have to move on.”
